2024 F1 Season: The Drivers Who Cost The Most In Damage Revealed
As the 2024 Formula 1 season drew to a close, the staggering repair costs from each driver was revealed. Now former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez reportedly topped the list with an eye-watering $4.8 million in damage. The Mexican driver's costly season was marked by significant incidents, including a major collision with Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg at Monaco, and another run-in with Valtteri Bottas on the first lap in Abu Dhabi.
Unfortunately for Perez, the 2024 season ended up being the end of his journey with Red Bull as the team confirmed his early exit and replacement by Liam Lawson in 2025.
Trailing behind Perez in damages was Alex Albon, whose repair costs reached $4.6million. Albon's season wasn't short of incidents either, with the Australian Grand Prix seeing the destruction of the chassis of his Williams FW38 and a costly first-lap crash with Daniel Ricciardo.
Other expensive drivers included Mercedes's George Russell and Williams's Logan Sargeant. Russell, with damages amounting to $3.3 million, faced a season riddled with incidents across various races. Sargeant, whose crash at the Dutch Grand Prix led to his replacement by Franco Colapinto at Williams, amassed $2.9 million in damages.
Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz found himself in fifth place, incurring $2.8 million in damage costs.
Despite the array of crashes throughout the season, some drivers managed to keep damage bills relatively low. Max Verstappen emerged with just $906,786 in damages. Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris also minimized damage costs, placing them well down the damage rankings with respective costs of $318,576 and $420,122.
Alpine's Pierre Gasly became the first driver in Formula 1 history to go through an entire season without costing the team anything in damage repairs. Speaking about the new record, the French driver explained:
“I’m so happy, it was a very long season. We had one target coming to Abu Dhabi – it was to secure that sixth place in the Constructors'. Our target was achieved. There was also the Drivers’ Championship with Nico (Hulkenberg) where we were within a point coming into the last race, so we knew whoever beat the other would get that 10th spot in the championship, which I managed to get in the end.
"We kept our nose clean the entire season for no damage, so the three targets were completed! I’m just very pleased to see the evolution and how the car’s developed – it really shows all the work, and the good work the team has done throughout the whole season. It gives me confidence for next season.”
F1 Driver Car Damage in 2024 Season
- Sergio Perez - $4,838,700.00
- Alex Albon - $4,648,200.00
- George Russell - $3,314,700.00
- Logan Sargeant - $2,997,200.00
- Carlos Sainz Jr - $2,870,200.00
- Franco Colapinto - $2,781,300.00
- Yuki Tsunoda - $2,146,300.00
- Fernando Alonso - $1,955,800.00
- Lance Stroll - $1,879,600.00
- Zhou Guanyu - $1,409,700.00
- Kevin Magnussen - $1,295,400.00
- Daniel Ricciardo - $1,216,564.75
- Charles Leclerc - $1,201,632.09
- Esteban Ocon - $1,000,530.13
- Max Verstappen - $906,786.35
- Oscar Piastri - $572,442.34
- Nico Hulkenberg - $472,887.04
- Lando Norris - $420,122.35
- Oliver Bearman - $413,153.86
- Lewis Hamilton - $318,576.96
- Valtteri Bottas - $124,329.19
- Liam Lawson - $124,329.19
- Pierre Gasly - $0.00