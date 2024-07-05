2024 Filming Locations For Lewis Hamilton's F1 Movie Confirmed As More Details Revealed
The much-anticipated film centered around Formula 1 racing, titled "F1," has unveiled an array of new details, including confirmed filming locations for 2024. The project, produced by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, is in collaboration with Formula 1, Apple Original Films, and Warner Bros. Pictures.
Directed by Joseph Kosinski and co-produced by luminaries such as Jerry Bruckheimer, Brad Pitt, and Lewis Hamilton himself, "F1" is poised to be a standout addition to racing cinema. The movie, which will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, is about the journey of Sonny Hayes, a former driver portrayed by Brad Pitt, who makes a dramatic return to Formula 1. Alongside him is rookie Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, racing for the fictional team APXGP.
The filming for "F1" will span across some of the most iconic circuits in the Formula 1 calendar. Last year's shoots took place at iconic venues including Silverstone in the UK and Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, with additional locations like the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The 2024 schedule will see the cast and crew return to Silverstone, Hungaroring, Spa Francorchamps, Autodrome Hermano Rodriguez Mexico City, Las Vegas, Yas Marina, as well as the filming which has already taken place in Suzuka.
The teaser for "F1" is set to premiere on Sunday, 7 July, at 14:35 BST and will be aired in the Formula 1 world feed.
Set for a North American release on 27 June 2025, and hitting international theaters two days earlier, on 25 June, "F1" will also be available in cinemas and in the IMAX® format.