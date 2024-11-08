2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix: F1 Experiences Guide
The much-anticipated 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to turn the iconic Las Vegas Strip on November 21 to 23, 2024. F1 Experiences has an array of hospitality packages for the highly anticipated 2024 race weekend, during which Max Verstappen could secure the Drivers' Championship. These packages cater to a range of preferences and budgets, offering unique experiences and exclusive access to various parts of the event.
Champions Club - 3 Day Package For $6,447.00
The Champions Club features a climate-controlled venue with outdoor terraces which offer prime views between Turns 3 and 4 before the Koval Straightaway. Here, fans can expect all-inclusive elevated dining options alongside an open bar stocked with spirits, champagne, beer, wine, and soft drinks. The experience will also include appearances by F1 personnel, legends of the sport, and current drivers, complemented by a guided paddock tour and an opportunity to pose with the championship trophy. Those who opt for this package also gain access to the Heineken Silver Stage, where there will be live entertainment, driver interviews, and autograph sessions.
The Champions Club comes in various ticketing options starting from a one-day pass for either the Thursday, Friday, or Saturday, to a three-day pass.
SkyBox - 3 Day Pass + Pit Lane Walk Package For $6,985.00
The SkyBox package embodies Vegas's classic charm with a Rat Pack-inspired theme. It features an elevated menu paired with a selection of drinks, including prohibition-era cocktails. This package ensures continual entertainment with live shows before, during, and post-race and offers interactive experiences such as F1 simulators and pit-stop challenges. Participants also enjoy an exclusive entry to Heineken Silver Stage events.
A notable addition is the Pit Lane Walk, an experience that grants close-up encounters with cars and team garages. This is included with the SkyBox 3-Day+Pit Lane Walk Package and takes place on Thursday. Alongside, guided paddock tours offer an exclusive glimpse into the F1 paddock, led by expert hosts, making it ideal for those keen on close interactions with F1 teams and drivers.
The Sky Box experience is available in various different ticket options from a one-day pass to the three-day pass with pit lane walk.
Paddock Club - 3 Day Package For $17,732.00
The Paddock Club presents an unmatched experience. Situated above the F1 Team Garages at the Pit Building Zone, the suite offers an exquisite selection of local food menus and premium open bars. Key F1 insiders also make appearances adding to the excitement on track, as well as access to the Heineken Silver Stage, a pit lane walk, and a guided tour of the Paddock. As a standout feature, the Paddock Club is known as the largest of its kind on the F1 calendar and holds unique appeal for high-end hospitality and race viewing.