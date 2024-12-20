2025 F1 Grid Finalized: Ultimate Guide, Season Schedule, Drivers And Teams Confirmed
With VCARB's announcement this morning that F2 runner-up Isack Hadjar will replace Liam Lawson in 2025, the F1 grid for the upcoming season is now finalized. Now that the teams are all set, here is everything you need to know about the 2025 Formula One season.
What is the 2025 F1 grid?
The 2025 grid is set to introduce a huge overhaul in team line-ups. Except for McLaren and Aston Martin, all teams have altered their driver rosters, signaling one of the most comprehensive changes in recent F1 history.
One of the most anticipated moves within this shuffle is seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari from Mercedes.
McLaren
On the back of securing the Constructors' Championship for the first time since 1998, McLaren heads into the 2025 season with no major changes. The team continues with the strong driver line-up of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, team principal Andrea Stella, and CEO Zak Brown.
Lando Norris
Lando Norris enjoyed his strongest season in Formula 1 in 2024, fighting for the Drivers' Championship with Max Verstappen. Although he missed out on the coveted title, he did celebrate his maiden F1 win at the Miami Grand Prix.
The British driver is in a multi-year contract with McLaren.
Oscar Piastri
2024 was Piastri's second season in Formula 1 and he did not disappoint. The Australian driver impressed with several great performances and formed what many argue is the strongest driver pairing at this time.
Piastri is currently in contract with McLaren until the end of 2026.
Ferrari
Ferrari saw a strong 2024, fighting with McLaren for the Constructors' title until the last race in Abu Dhabi, with just 14 points separating them from the Woking-based squad. Ferrari is introducing one of the most anticipated driver pairings for 2025. The team announced in February 2024 that it had signed seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season to drive alongside Charles Leclerc.
The team will continue with Fred Vasseur as team principal.
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton transitions to Ferrari after a 12-year tenure with Mercedes, where he secured six of his seven championship titles. The 39-year-old driver has set his sights on earning his record-breaking eighth title with the Maranello-based team, as well as living out his lifelong dream of driving for the historic squad.
The exact length of Lewis Hamilton's contract with Ferrari is unknown, however, it is on a multi-year basis.
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc has been with Ferrari since 2019 and has an incredibly strong relationship with team principal Fred Vasseur, who he also worked with during his time at Sauber. The Monegasque driver celebrated his first home race win at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2024 as well as the Ferrari home race in Monza. He finished the season third in the Drivers' Championship.
Leclerc is currently in a multi-year contract with Ferrari.
Red Bull
Red Bull suffered the loss of the Constructors' Championship in 2024 after enjoying strong dominance in the ground effect era since 2022. One of the latest changes to the grid was announced by the team earlier this week with the exit of Max Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez, who has been replaced by VCARB driver Liam Lawson for 2025.
The team continues with Christian Horner as team principal despite internal drama earlier in the season. A huge change for the team is the exit of CTO Adrian Newey, who is set to join Aston Martin in the second quarter of 2025. Jonathan Wheatley, the sporting director at Red Bull, also left the team and will join Sauber as team principal halfway through 2025.
Max Verstappen
Despite Red Bull's struggles in the Constructors' Championship in 2024, Max Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive Drivers' title after a heated battle with McLaren driver Lando Norris. The Dutch driver finished the season with 437 points and secured the title during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Verstappen currently has the longest driver contract on the grid and is set to remain with the Milton Keynes-based squad until the end of 2028.
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson has been confirmed to replace Sergio Perez for the 2025. The New Zealander stepped in for an injured Daniel Ricciardo in 2023 and then again in 2024 when VCARB decided to replace the Australian driver from the Singapore Grand Prix. Lawson then had the remainder of the season to prove his worth for the coveted seat at Red Bull alongside Verstappen.
Red Bull announced yesterday that Lawson had been promoted from VCARB for the 2025 season, beating his teammate Yuki Tsunoda to the spot. It is currently unclear how long this contract is for.
Mercedes
After the news that Lewis Hamilton had decided to not drive for Mercedes in 2025 and instead move to Ferrari, the Brackley-based squad opted to nurture young talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli rather than choosing a more experienced driver to replace the seven-time champion. George Russell remains with the team and takes up the lead driver role.
Mercedes continues with team principal Toto Wolff at the helm. The newest addition to the team is Valtteri Bottas who returns to the team as reserve driver after losing his seat with Sauber.
George Russell
George Russell will take on the lead driver role at Mercedes in 2025 as he takes Andrea Kimi Antonelli under his wing. The British driver finished the 2024 season sixth in the Drivers' Standings with 245 points and celebrated victories in Austria and Las Vegas.
Russell is in contract with Mercedes until the end of 2025.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Italian driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli is the first rookie driver of the 2025 season. At just 18 years old, Antonelli steps into Mercedes alongside George Russell. He competed in Formula 2 in 2024 with Prema Racing, finishing the season in sixth position and he made his F1 free practice debut at the Italian Grand Prix.
Antonelli is currently in contract with Mercedes until the end of 2025.
Aston Martin
Aston Martin is the only team other than McLaren to not change anything with the driver line-up. Two-time champion Fernando Alonso continues to race alongside Lance Stroll. The biggest change coming to the team in 2025 is the addition of Adrian Newey from Red Bull. Newey will join as a shareholder and Managing Technical Partner.
Mike Krack continues as team principal.
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso, who celebrated his 400th F1 entry in 2024, continues with Aston Martin for 2025. At 43 years old, the Spanish driver has set his sights on a third championship, aided by the addition of Newey.
Alonso is currently in contract with the Silverstone-based squad until the end of 2026 which takes him into the new era of F1 regulations.
Lance Stroll
Lance Stroll continues with the team. Stroll finished the 2024 season with 24 points into the thirteenth position after the team struggled with performance. The Canadian driver's contract situation with Aston Martin is unique as no one really knows how long it is for due to his father owning the team.
Alpine
Alpine is another team that has seen significant change in 2024 as well as introducing changes for 2025. The French team confirmed during the summer break that team principal Bruno Famin had been replaced by Oliver Oakes, who will continue in the role in 2025. As well as the exit of driver Esteban Ocon for Haas and the introduction of reserve driver Jack Doohan to a full-time seat in 2025, the team also confirmed that it would shut down its engine operations from 2026, which caused a lot of upset within the company. Instead, the team will use Mercedes power trains from 2026.
Alpine also brought back controversial figure Flavio Briatore as an executive advisor.
Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly signed a contract extension with Alpine in 2024 on a multi-year basis. The French driver finished the 2024 season in tenth position and celebrated a third-place finish during the Brazilian Grand Prix when his teammate Esteban Ocon finished in second.
Jack Doohan
After spending time as Alpine's reserve driver for two seasons, Jack Doohan secured the open seat at Alpine for 2025. The Australian driver, the son of motorcycle racing legend Mick Doohan, left his Formula 2 career at the end of 2023 in an effort to secure a spot in Formula One.
Doohan's contract with Alpine is thought to be until the end of 2025.
Haas
Haas has seen a huge boost in performance in 2024. Before the season started the team confirmed the shock exit of team chief Guenther Steiner, confirming that Ayao Komatsu would step into the role for 2024. Komatsu very quickly proved the skeptics wrong with significantly improved performance from the team.
The American team confirmed that it would part ways with Danish driver Kevin Magnussen after 2024 and Nico Hulkenberg decided to sign with Sauber, which is set to transition to Audi in 2026, meaning Haas will have an all-new driver line-up for 2025.
Esteban Ocon
Esteban Ocon decided to leave Alpine after four seasons to join Haas for 2025. The French driver celebrated a season-best performance in Brazil as he took the second step on the podium with his Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly behind him in third.
Ocon's contract with the American team is said to be on a multi-year basis.
Oliver Bearman
Joining Esteban Ocon with Haas in 2025 is British driver Oliver Bearman. The 19-year-old impressed in 2024 after he had to stand last minute for Carlos Sainz at Ferrari after the Spaniard was taken for emergency surgery for appendicitis. Bearman took the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in his stride and scored points on his F1 debut. Later in the season, Bearman stepped in for Kevin Magnussen at Haas for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after the Danish driver received a one-race ban, and once again in the Brazilian Grand Prix after Magnussen was taken ill.
Bearman became the first driver in history to score points for two different teams in his first two races. He has signed a multi-year contract with Haas.
VCARB
VCARB was the last team to confirm its driver line-up for 2025 with the addition of rookie Isack Hadjar. The Red Bull sister team has seen significant driver changes in the last two years. Nyck de Vries was signed for 2023 alongside Yuki Tsunoda but was replaced after just ten races by Daniel Ricciardo. However, the team decided to replace Ricciardo ahead of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix with Liam Lawson. The New Zealander used the remainder of the season to prove his worth for a spot in Red Bull, which has now been confirmed.
VCARB will have Yuki Tsunoda drive alongside Hadjar in 2025 and will continue with team principal Laurent Mekies.
Yuki Tsunoda
After losing out on the seat with Red Bull for 2025, Yuki Tsunoda heads into his fifth season with VCARB. There has been some questions about his future with the team as Honda is set to leave Red Bull for Aston Martin in 2026, although this is speculation at this stage. Tsunoda has shown strong performances over the last two seasons, consistently outperforming his various teammates.
The Japanese driver's contract with VCARB currently expires at the end of 2025.
Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar has today confirmed his contract to drive alongside Yuki Tsunoda for 2025. He joins VCARB on the back of finishing the Formula 2 season in second. The French driver became the reserve driver for Red Bull and VCARB after Lawson stepped up to replace Daniel Ricciardo and has since secured the full-time seat for 2025.
At this stage, it is assumed that Hadjar will be on a one-year contract until the end of the 2025 season.
Williams
Williams is another team with a highly-anticipated driver pairing for 2025 with the signing of former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz. The British team decided to part ways with American driver Logan Sargeant after the summer break due to low performance and significant crash damage costs. Williams junior driver Franco Colapinto stepped into the American drivers' seat for the remainder of the season and impressed instantly. Although Colalpinto arguably proved himself for a full-time seat in 2025, the team had already signed Carlos Sainz to drive alongside Alex Albon.
The team continues under the leadership of James Vowles in 2025.
Alex Albon
Alex Albon heads into his fourth season with Williams in 2025. The British-Thai driver finished the 2024 season in sixteenth position partly due to various issues with the FW46 car.
Albon is currently in a multi-year contract with the Grove-based outfit.
Carlos Sainz
After the news that Lewis Hamilton would be joining Ferrari in 2025, Carlos Sainz found himself surprisingly out of a seat. After discussions with numerous teams, the Spanish driver signed with Williams on a two-year contract which will take him until the end of the 2026 season.
Sauber
Sauber is heading into its final year before the Audi takeover in 2026. The team has an all-new driver pairing for 2025 after it decided to part ways with both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu. The team will also introduce Jonathan Wheatley as team principal halfway through 2025 after his garden leave from Red Bull ends.
Nico Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg confirmed that he would be leaving Haas for Sauber for the 2025 season. It didn't come as a complete surprise as Audi made it clear it was keen to have a German driver for its takeover of Sauber in 2026. Hulkenberg will bring important experience to the team as he drives alongside rookie Gabriel Bortoleto.
The German driver has signed a multi-year contract with Sauber.
Gabriel Bortoleto
After winning the 2024 Formula 2 championship, Gabriel Bortoleto secured a full-time F1 seat with Sauber for 2025. He fought off strong competition from Bottas, Guanyu, and Mick Schumacher for the seat. He has signed a multi-year contract with the team.
Who are the F1 2025 rookie drivers?
The 2025 season will introduce five new drivers to the F1 stage, with the majority ascending from Formula 2.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes
Jack Doohan - Alpine
Oliver Bearman - Haas
Isack Hadjar - VCARB
Gabriel Bortoleto - Sauber
F1 2025 Schedule
- 14-16 March: Australia, Melbourne
- 21-23 March: China, Shanghai
- 4-6 April: Japan, Suzuka
- 11-13 April: Bahrain, Sakhir
- 18-20 April: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
- 2-4 May: USA, Miami
- 16-18 May: Italy, Imola
- 23-25 May: Monaco, Monaco
- 30 May – 1 June: Spain, Barcelona
- 13-15 June: Canada, Montreal
- 27-29 June: Austria, Spielberg
- 4-6 July: United Kingdom, Silverstone
- 25-27 July: Belgium, Spa
- 1-3 August: Hungary, Budapest
- 29-31 August: Netherlands, Zandvoort
- 5-7 September: Italy, Monza
- 19-21 September: Azerbaijan, Baku
- 3-5 October: Singapore, Singapore
- 17-19 October: USA, Austin
- 24-26 October: Mexico, Mexico City
- 7-9 November: Brazil, São Paulo
- 20-22 November: USA, Las Vegas
- 28-30 November: Qatar, Lusail
- 5-7 December: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina
When are the F1 2025 sprint races?
There will be six sprint race weekends in 2025 at the following venues.
- 21-23 March: China, Shanghai
- 2-4 May: USA, Miami
- 25-27 July: Belgium, Spa
- 17-19 October: USA, Austin
- 7-9 November: Brazil, São Paulo
- 28-30 November: Qatar, Lusail
What are the F1 2025 cars?
Here is the F1 2025 entry list from the FIA.