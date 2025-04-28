2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix Weather Forecast: Expect Rain and Heat
It is finally race week for the Miami Grand Prix, one of the biggest races of the year, featuring an abundance of celebrities, activities, and events happening throughout the weekend.
The race is set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, on a street track that features plenty of twists and turns, along with a long straight that could present overtaking opportunities.
Weather in Miami can fluctuate heavily during the course of the week, though what remains consistent is the high levels of humidity, which will be no different this year.
There is potential for rain on Saturday, which could come with still hot temperatures that might help the track dry faster than expected.
Here is what to expect during the race weekend with forecast information provided by AccuWeather.
Friday: Free Practice 1, Sprint Qualifying 1
The temperature is expected to be 86 degrees Fahrenheit during the day, with the wind reaching speeds of up to 25 miles per hour and only a 1% chance of rain.
The sun will be out, though there will also be a good amount of cloud cover as well.
Saturday: Sprint Race, Race Qualifying
There is a 67% chance of rain and a 13% chance of a thunderstorm, which could delay the start of the sprint race.
There should only be an hour and a half of rain, which should clear up quickly due to the temperature expected to be around 85 degrees Fahrenheit.
There will be less intense, as they should only reach 10 miles per hour.
Sunday: Race
Sunday is expected to bring temperatures of 84 degrees Fahrenheit, with 18 miles per hour wind gusts and only a 4% chance of rain.
There should be some cloud cover that could make the track a little cooler.
