2025 F1 Season Sees Rolex Replaced as New Watch Brand Begins $1.5Billion Partnership
The 2025 Formula 1 season will see a huge change in partnerships as TAG Heuer steps in as the official timekeeper, replacing Rolex. With TAG Heuer returning to F1 in this role, the change ends Rolex's decade-long run that began in 2013.
Starting January 1, 2025, TAG Heuer, under the LVMH Group, takes on this prestigious position, bringing with it a rich history of involvement in the sport with it holding this place in the past from 1992 to 2003. This changeis not only financially substantial, with a $150 million annual contract valued at $1.5 billion over ten years, but it also coincides with Formula 1's 75th anniversary, making it a big moment for both brands.
TAG Heuer's deep-rooted connection to motorsports, particularly in Formula 1, dates back several decades. The brand's expertise in crafting highly accurate timekeepers like the Micrograph and Microtimer made it a favorite among racers in the 1960s and 1970s. Historical ties like this make TAG Heuer's return to F1 incredible credible, especially as it aligns with the sport’s 75th anniversary celebrations. In its past tenure as F1's Official Timekeeper, TAG Heuer played a key role in the sports' development, making their return a sort of homecoming to the famed circuits.
The new collaboration with LVMH is part of a larger alignment. LVMH, a global leader in luxury goods, owns several renowned brands, including Louis Vuitton, Dior, and now TAG Heuer. Moët & Chandon, another LVMH brand, will also make a comeback in 2025, resuming its role in Formula 1 celebrations, after a switch to prosecco in 2022 under Ferrari Trento.
Financially, the agreement between LVMH and Formula 1 reflects a deep strategic intent. With $1.5 billion on the line over a decade, the deal signals a strong commitment from both entities to elevate the sport. According to Liberty Media president Greg Maffei, the arrangement exemplifies the shared values and vision between the LVMH Group and Formula 1, ensuring a seamless integration of luxury branding within the fast world of motorsport.
Celebrating the 75th anniversary of Formula 1, 2025 will see a special event on February 18 at London’s O2 Arena. All ten Formula 1 teams will be present to unveil their liveries. Fans will also have the chance to get some time with drivers and team representatives, making it a day to whack in our diaries.
For TAG Heuer, the new chapter in Formula 1 will not affect its existing partnerships with Red Bull Racing or the Monaco Grand Prix, two brands it already shares a partnership with.
Rolex, meanwhile, exits an era in Formula 1 history, having been the Official Timekeeper of the sport since 2013. The brand was synonymous with Formula 1 through its highly visible presence at events, which reached millions of fans worldwide.