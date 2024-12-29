2025 Ferrari F1 Car: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Changes
Ferrari is ready to make a bold move with their 2025 Formula 1 car, promising substantial departures from the designs that worked so well this year.
Team Principal Fred Vasseur has already set expectations sky-high already by declaring that "the new car will have a maximum of one percent in common with the one that raced in 2024." This signals a dramatic departure from the SF-24 model and suggests a comprehensive reimagining of their racing machinery. The overhaul involves several technical adjustments, aerodynamic improvements, and strategic changes, all aimed at advancing Ferrari's competitiveness for a fight for the 2025 championship.
Ferrari's performance during the 2024 season was stroong, as they secured second place in the Constructors’ Championship. Their SF-24 car demonstrated significant reliability and managed to clinch a win in five out of 24 races. This background sets the stage for the anticipated changes to the 2025 model. The new changes are not just about evolution but rather a revolutionary approach the team is adopting for their machine.
The most significant change to the 2025 Ferrari F1 car is the switch to a pull-rod suspension system at the front. This change aims to improve the car's aerodynamic and dynamic performance. The existing push-rod systems did not address issues such as sufficient energy distribution on the front tires and managing overheating, which the SF-24 faced. With this change, Ferrari hopes to gain an edge, riding the success of similar setups used by McLaren and Red Bull. Also, the pull-rod configuration allows for more rigidity and flexibility in managing ground clearance, which should solve the porpoising problem and boost front-end precision.
Adjustments to the car don't stop there. The side panels are being shifted back by about ten centimeters to combat air turbulence caused by front-wheel disturbances. This, combined with an inclined upper panel profile, aims at directing airflow downward to enhance the car’s rear aerodynamics. Concurrently, the design of the floor is evolving. Inspired by experimental versions tested by Charles Leclerc in Qatar, these changes focus on optimizing the load distribution and center of pressure, opening up its operating window.
The gearbox and rear suspension retain the pull-rod setup, although new kinematics promise better performance. This aspect of design proves Ferrari’s intention to fine-tune the balance and weight distribution of their cars further, ensuring they are competitive across diverse track conditions. Additionally, addressing the tire warm-up issues that hindered qualifying performance in the past, Ferrari is incorporating a brake system design akin to Mercedes'. This system optimizes tire temperature, a crucial factor for those high-stakes qualifying laps.
Integral to this transformation is the newly appointed Technical Director, Loic Serra. As he steps into his role, Serra's experience is expected to guide these changes effectively. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari adds another layer of opportunity to the team's plans. His involvement has reportedly led to the adaptation of his preferred cockpit positioning. Charles Leclerc’s role as the ongoing driver continues to be pivotal, especially with his hands-on experience with the experimental components.
Internally dubbed Project 677, the 2025 Ferrari F1 car is emblematic of the team's ambitions. This project isn't just an upgrade from previous models but a complete rethinking.