2025 Miami Grand Prix: Ultimate F1 Experiences Guide
Following the resounding success of the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, F1 Experiences has unveiled an array of hospitality packages for the highly anticipated 2025 race weekend. These packages cater to a range of preferences and budgets, offering unique experiences and exclusive access to various parts of the event.
From the comprehensive Starter Package in the Marina Grandstand to the elite Legend Package, fans are presented with numerous options to enhance their Grand Prix experience.
Starter Package: Marina Grandstand - 4 Day Package for $1,899
The Marina Grandstand Starter Package includes seating with views of Turns 6 and 7, a giant TV screen, and a pit lane walk on Thursday. Additional features include a guided track tour, a photo opportunity with the championship trophy, and an F1® Experiences gift and lanyard. Guests also earn 10% of their purchase as F1 Experiences Rewards for future discounts.
Hero Package: Start/Finish - 3 Day Package for $2,999
The Hero Package offers seating in the Start/Finish Grandstand with views of the Starting Grid and F1 Team Garages, a guided track tour, and a championship trophy photo opportunity. Enjoy complimentary refreshments and guest appearances from F1 personalities inside a premium hospitality venue on Friday. Additionally, the package includes an exclusive pit lane walk on Thursday and live viewing with seat-back seating and a giant TV screen.
Champions Club - 3 Day Package for $5,399
The Champions Club 3-Day package offers access to a premium, three-story venue with climate-controlled areas and an open-air rooftop from Friday to Sunday. Guests enjoy top-notch hospitality with gourmet food, an open bar, live track feed on large TVs, and guest appearances from F1 personnel. The package also includes a grid walk, championship trophy photo opportunity, and a guided F1 Paddock Tour, plus 10% back in F1 Experiences Rewards for future discounts.
Paddock Club: F1 Experiences Suite - 3 Day Package for $13,999
The Paddock Club 3-Day package provides access to an exclusive venue above the F1 Team Garages with views of the Starting Grid and Pit Lane from Friday to Sunday. It includes premium hospitality with curated food, open bars, a guided F1 Paddock Tour, and an Aramco F1 Pit Lane Walk. Guests also enjoy appearances from F1 insiders and earn 10% back in F1 Experiences Rewards for future discounts.
Legend Package - 3 Day Package for $17,499
The Legend Package 3-Days offers exclusive access to the F1 Experiences Paddock Club from Friday to Sunday, with top-tier hospitality including all-inclusive food and drinks. It features a full-day F1 Paddock Pass for unrestricted inner-circle access, an Aramco F1 Pit Lane Walk, insider appearances from F1 legends, and access to the coveted F1 Podium Celebration after the race. Additionally, guests earn 10% back in F1 Experiences Rewards for future purchases.