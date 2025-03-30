A potential Thailand GP is the "biggest focus" for Alex Albon this year other than racing
Thai officials met with Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali last week to hold discussions over a potential Thailand Grand Prix on a Bangkok street circuit in 2028.
"We had the opportunity to discuss the opportunity of Thailand to host the Formula 1 race, which is a great sport with a worldwide following," Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said in a post on X.
"The government confirmed that it will study this joint investment, including the study of the race route, the investment budget, and the value for Thailand to receive from hosting the race."
The F1 grid already features a prominent Thai driver in Alex Albon, who has become an established driver at Williams.
While Williams is not a top team at the moment, the 2026 regulation change could shake up the pecking order, and under the leadership of James Vowels, the team could make a step up.
“I’m super excited to hear about the news of a possible Thai GP,” Albon said.
“I know [F1 Chief Executive] Stefano Domenicali was in Thailand a few days ago to meet with the government and discuss the possibility. I’ve been speaking with other F1 drivers, and a lot of them have never been to Thailand before. I’d love to show them the culture, the people, and the food. Maybe even take them to some temples," he added.
The additional of a Thai race could be a huge boom for the country, who could become a motorsport hotbed.
"I believe that all Thai people will benefit from organising this event, whether it is large-scale infrastructure investment, job creation, new income generation, and importing new technologies and innovations," Paetongtarn Shinawatra added.
"I am confident that this project will be successful. It is another important opportunity for the country to organise a world-class event."
There is already a MotoGP race that takes place in Thailand, and the sucess of the race makes Albon desprate to make a F1 race happen in his home country.
“Apart from the racing, my biggest focus this year is to make the Thai GP a reality for all of us. I’m working with my management to make it happen, and I’ll be coming to Thailand in a few weeks to see what I can do," Albon said.
The F1 schedule is already seemingly full at 24 races, which Domenicali does not want to exceed, meaning circuits like Thailand could be put into rotation for a stop every two or three years, at the expense of another stop.
A Thai GP would be yet another stop in Asia for F1, which already features a race in Japan, Singapore, and China.