Adrian Newey Addresses Red Bull's RB20 Struggles Since His Exit
Red Bull Racing's struggles, both on and off the track, have led many to speculate about the reasons for the decline, according to GPBlog, with Adrian Newey’s departure being frequently cited. The RB20 has failed to replicate the dominance of its predecessor, the RB19, which set a high bar with its exceptional performance in the previous Formula 1 season. As key figures leave the team, including Newey, some argue that the team's technical leadership has been weakened.
In a recent appearance on the Autocar podcast, Adrian Newey addressed the rumors surrounding his departure and the impact on Red Bull’s current performance. While Newey is widely regarded as one of the greatest designers in Formula 1 history, he downplayed the idea that his absence is the sole reason for Red Bull’s struggles.
"Well I have heard it, I have to be honest I don't really read the press for kind of personal reason going back to my Leyton House days. But the reality is I can't comment, I really can't comment, because once I'm out, I'm out."
"I haven't been able to contribute to the development of the current things since April," Newey added. "But why the team has been less competitive recently I don't know because I'm not involved."
Red Bull Racing’s remarkable dominance in the 2022 and 2023 Formula 1 seasons seems to have faded significantly in 2024, with the competition from McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes intensifying. After an almost perfect 2023 season, where Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez secured nearly every race win, the 2024 season has been a sharp contrast. Notably, Perez has yet to win a race, and Verstappen hasn’t tasted victory since the Spanish Grand Prix in June.
The decline in performance appears to coincide with Newey's departure, announced at the Miami Grand Prix earlier in the season. While Verstappen still managed to secure victories shortly after, including the win in Spain, Red Bull’s struggles have only grown as the season progressed. The Italian Grand Prix highlighted the team's current challenges, with Verstappen finishing P6 and Perez in P8, a far cry from their previous dominance.
After more than 35 years in Formula 1, nearly 20 of which were spent with Red Bull Racing. Newey's engineering brilliance was instrumental in Red Bull’s dominance, contributing to an extraordinary record of seven drivers’ championships, six constructors’ titles, 120 race wins, 278 podiums, and 103 pole positions.