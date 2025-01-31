Adrian Newey Explains Red Bull Performance Slump After His Exit - 'Lack Of Experience'
Adrian Newey, who was Red Bull's chief technical officer, has opened up on the team's performance slump in the 2024 season, which resulted in the team losing the top two positions in the Constructors' Championship. Newey revealed that a "lack of experience" was the primary factor responsible for Red Bull heading down the problematic path in the RB20 F1 car's development.
Red Bull endured a difficult season last year after Max Verstappen secured seven victories in the first ten Grands Prix. While the dominant start helped him secure his fourth championship title, balance problems on the car got worse as the race weekends went by.
Sergio Perez bore the brunt of the problems before Verstappen, which raised questions about his performance. However, the races around the summer break saw the Dutchman struggle to secure podium finishes, while McLaren showcased a strong resurgence. It was only when Verstappen pointed out that Red Bull acknowledged a problem on its title challenger.
Newey, who moves to Aston Martin this year as managing technical partner and shareholder, made a surprising revelation that problems on the car were noted toward the end of the 2023 season, but Red Bull took them lightly. The problems got worse after he announced his exit in May last year, leading Red Bull to traverse a challenging path. Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, Newey explained:
"Already through the very last stages of '23, the car was starting to become more difficult to drive. Of course that suited Max – he could handle that, if you like. It didn't suit him, but he could handle it. Checo couldn't.
"So we also started through '23 to see more of a difference in performance between team-mates Max and Checo. That carried into the first part of '24, but the car was still quick enough to be able to cope with it.
"It's something I was starting to become concerned about, but not many other people in the organisation seemed to be very concerned about it.
"And from what I can see from the outside, but I don't know… The guys at Red Bull, this is no criticism, but I think they just – perhaps through lack of experience – kept going in that same direction. And the problem became more and more acute, to the point that even Max found it difficult to drive."
It wasn't until the United States Grand Prix that marginal improvements were seen on the RB20. However, it was too late by then as McLaren and Ferrari had surpassed Red Bull in the championship.