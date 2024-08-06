Adrian Newey Linked To Aston Martin Again After Mercedes And Ferrari Poaching
Following the announcement of hires from Mercedes and Ferrari, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack reiterated the team's continued effort to recruit external talent to advance its position. This statement has resurfaced speculation about Adrian Newey, suggesting that the Red Bull design guru might be moving to the Silverstone team in 2025.
Rumors initially suggested that Red Bull's Chief Technical Officer was poised for a move to Ferrari or McLaren. However, it now seems that his future lies with Aston Martin, following his recent visit to the team's Silverstone facility.
Krack acknowledged that Aston Martin remains open-minded about new hires to foster innovation and industry growth. This reflects the team's proactive approach to recruitment, evident in their recent high-profile acquisitions, including Ferrari aerodynamicist Enrico Cardile and former Mercedes power unit chief Andy Cowell.
In an interview on Aston Martin’s official website, Krack was asked if we could expect any more 'big-name' signings since Adrian Newey was about to become a free agent next year. He said:
"We're still in a period of growth – but I think we have to be open-minded and dynamic, in terms of personnel as well as car development. This isn't a sport that rewards consolidation.
"Obviously, that has to be constructed around a stable core. You need to have routines and you need to have trust and establishing that trust can take a long time – but you should never sit back and say 'we are fine'. There's always a need to be looking at what you can do better, what you can change. Doesn't necessarily mean you make that change – but you have to keep asking the question.
"We've announced several new members of the senior management team over the last few months, and each time someone new arrives, I'm asked the question: 'Is that the last piece in the puzzle?' It isn't. It never is. We'll continue to look at recruitment, because perhaps there's somebody else out there that's going to make us better.
"I say 'out there'. It's important to never forget that we have a lot of talent within the team that we're consistently trying to develop and bring up through the organization. You look outside because the organization has to stay dynamic, has to be open to new perspectives, but we need to give the team that's already here the opportunity to mature, to express itself, to naturally migrate to areas of greater responsibility."
Aston Martin has faced challenges in replicating their impressive early-season performance from last year. Currently positioned fifth in the Constructors’ Championship, it trails Mercedes in fourth by a substantial 193 points.