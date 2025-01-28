Adrian Newey Reveals Major Drawback For Close Racing In 2026 F1 Regulations
Formula 1's renowned aerodynamic designer Adrian Newey has revealed a major drawback about the 2026 regulations, predicting an era dominated by power unit performance. He warned that the heavy reliance on engine performance could hinder close racing, potentially making it difficult for teams at the back of the grid to climb through the field.
Newey parted ways with Red Bull last April, stepping down from his role as chief technical officer. The 66-year-old aero guru was known for designing dominant cars for the Milton Keynes outfit in the current ground effect era. The RB19 from 2023 is a prime example, as it helped Red Bull win 21 out of the 22 races.
Newey announced his signing with Aston Martin last year, having considered team owner Lawrence Stroll's vision for the team and the new state-of-the-art facility in Silverstone, which is being developed to make Aston Martin a winning team in the premier class of motorsport. Newey will take on his new role as Aston Martin's managing technical partner and shareholder.
Regarding the much-anticipated 2026 regulations, Newey explained how the new 2026 power units, which would be powered equally by electric power and internal combustion on sustainable fuels, will have a major say in the pecking order. Newey didn't hesitate to reveal that the engine regulations are drafted in a way that would make it difficult for teams at the back of the grid to leap forward by improving the performance of their cars. He told Auto Motor und Sport:
"There has to be a big chance that it's an engine formula at the start. I can't remember another time in Formula 1 when both the chassis regulations and the engine regulations have changed simultaneously, and where in this case the chassis regulations have been very much written to try to compensate, let's say, for the power unit regulations. So, it's an extra dimension.
"There has to be a chance that one manufacturer will come out well on top, and it will become a power-unit-dominated regulation, at least to start with. There's a chance that if it's on the combustion engine side of it, that somebody comes up with a dominant combustion engine that will last through the length of the formula, because the way the regulations are written, it's quite difficult for people who are behind to catch up.
"If it's on the electrical side, then there's much more ability to catch up if you're behind. And on the fuel side, which might play a role as well, there's flexibility in principle, but with dyno restrictions and the fact that everything's so optimised, you can't simply chuck a different fuel into an engine that hasn't been optimised for it."
Mercedes' journey from the onset of the hybrid era in 2014 is an example of the dominance a team could enjoy in an era leaning more toward engine regulations. The Brackley squad went on to win eight Constructors' Championship titles until the ground effect era took over in 2022.