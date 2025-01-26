Adrian Newey Reveals More Details On Red Bull Exit Ahead Of Aston Martin Move
Adrian Newey is about to end his gardening leave with Red Bull Racing and join Aston Martin in March. This is a big change for Newey, considering he didn't foresee leaving his longtime team.
Newey's illustrious Formula 1 career spans over three decades. Known as one of the most successful designers in the sport, he has been part of 13 World Championships with Red Bull alone.
Reflecting on this unexpected move, Newey admitted in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport that just a year ago, the idea of him leaving Red Bull seemed improbable. He explained:
"I think if you'd said to me 12 months ago would I be leaving Red Bull and then now ultimately starting again I'd have said ‘no, you're crazy'"
Despite the strong connections and success with Red Bull, Newey mentioned it was a tough decision he arrived at after considering personal values. He added:
"But for various reasons I felt I wouldn't be true to myself if I stayed at Red Bull so the first difficult decision was exactly that do I stay or not at Red Bull. So I obviously came to the conclusion that in being honest with myself, I couldn't."
In recent years, Red Bull Racing has enjoyed a remarkable run, capturing titles consistently under Newey's technical lead. In 2023, the team managed to win an overwhelming 21 out of 22 races.
For Newey, the decision to switch teams wasn't without its considerations. He and his wife, Mandy, briefly contemplated the idea of retirement given their financial security.
"With my wife Mandy, we discussed various things, one is obviously I'm in the lucky position that I don't need to work financially, so could have been simply retire and sit on the beach."
"If I was going to stay in racing then I might as well stay in Formula 1 assuming people wanted me.
Newey further affirmed his decision, noting the drive to remain active in a field he's always loved.
"I really came to the conclusion that I actually did want to carry on working, that I'd get bored doing nothing. And so if I was going to work, then why not continue doing what I've always wanted to do and have enjoyed doing."
Aston Martin will also start a partnership with Honda in 2026 when it ends its engine partnership with Red Bull at the end of 2025.
