Adrian Newey's Manager Eddie Jordan Addresses Aston Martin Rumors
As Adrian Newey prepares for his departure from Red Bull in early 2025, where he will conclude his tenure focusing on the RB17 hypercar project, speculation is rife about his next move.
Eddie Jordan, Newey’s manager and former F1 team owner, addressed these growing speculations in the Formula For Success podcast, alongside co-presenter David Coulthard. When pressed about potential moves, particularly towards teams like Ferrari and, more persistently, Aston Martin, Jordan’s responses were a mixture of deflection and humor. He commented, as quoted by Planet F1:
“Well, if it’s in Italy, it’ll be on his boat.
“Don’t be asking me stupid questions will you!
“Even if I did know, first of all I would tell you.
“Anyone who knows Adrian for a very long time – and there have been three occasions [when Coulthard worked with him], whether it was Williams and McLaren and then Red Bull – so he knows him probably as good, if not better, than anybody else.
“Adrian is a super, super talented person, not many more intellectual brains anywhere in the world and certainly in Formula 1. The guy is iconic.
“And it’ll be his choice. He will decide, I presume, ‘Do I take some time out because I’ve been doing this every year since I was in university?’
“I knew him first when he was in Leyton House and that was in the mid-’80s and that’s how we knew him.
“I offered him a job and he took it, but his wife then gave me the cheque back. Hadn’t been signed, by the way!
“But truthfully, I have no idea and I just want to wish him well. Because wherever he goes it would be a massive boost for that team.
“That’s one thing I will say.”
Newey commented on his exit at the time of the announcement, stating in a press release from Red Bull:
“Ever since I was a young boy, I wanted to be a designer of fast cars. My dream was to be an engineer in Formula One, and I’ve been lucky enough to make that dream a reality. For almost two decades it has been my great honour to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing’s progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning Team. However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself. In the interim, the final stages of development of RB17 are upon us, so for the remainder of my time with the Team my focus will lie there.
"I would like to thank the many amazing people I have worked with at Red Bull in our journey over the last 18 years for their talent, dedication and hard work. It has been a real privilege, and I am confident that the engineering Team are well prepared for the work going into the final evolution of the car under the four-year period of this regulation set. On a personal note, I would also like to thank the shareholders, the late Dietrich Mateschitz, Mark Mateschitz and Chalerm Yoovidhya for their unwavering support during my time at Red Bull, and Christian, who has not only been my business partner but also a friend of our respective families. Also, thanks to Oliver Mintzlaff for his stewardship and Eddie Jordan, my close friend and manager."