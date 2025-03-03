Adrian Newey’s Next Chapter Begins at Aston Martin Sparking Huge Excitement
Aston Martin is eagerly preparing for the arrival of legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey today, just weeks before the 2025 season kicks off. His move to Aston Martin’s Silverstone headquarters, following an 18-year tenure at Red Bull, marks an important step in the team’s evolution. With Newey joining as managing technical partner and shareholder, Aston Martin is undergoing a key transformation in its pursuit to become a winning team.
F1 on SI reported that Newey's arrival at Aston Martin will begin with an induction process, introducing him to the team's engineering and technical departments. While his primary focus will be on developing the 2026 car for the upcoming regulatory era, his involvement in the development of the 2025 challenger is expected to be limited.
Widely regarded as one of F1's greatest designers, Newey's most successful masterpiece in the current ground effect era, the RB19, propelled Red Bull to 21 wins in the 22-race 2023 season. He is best known for sketching his designs by hand instead of relying on digital methods and thus, his most trusted tool is his drawing board. Fortunately for him, his drawing board has already arrived from Milton Keynes, and Aston Martin has shown it in an artwork, displaying his cabin and his big drawing board on X.
Aston Martin CEO Andy Cowell explained the process that follows after Newey's arrival today and confirmed that his drawing board had arrived before him. He said:
"I could show you a photo, but there's too many [media] to look at the image on my phone.
"But yes, his office is ready and the drawing board is there."
"Everybody is super excited to work with Adrian, his record speaks for itself.
"We're looking forward to welcoming him on-site and doing an induction for a new employee, which might be a little different.
"We will start work by introducing him to the key engineering and technical players within our business, showing him the business tools for engineering the car and then getting stuck into creating a 2026 car and helping with improvements on 2025.
"I am sure he will get the lay of the land a lot quicker than I did."
Newey's arrival at Aston Martin comes at a pivotal moment for the team following a difficult 2024 season, during which it failed to secure a single podium finish. Correlation issues in the car's development saw multiple upgrade packages fall short of delivering any considerable performance gains.
F1 has also acknowledged this milestone, sharing a post to mark the historic moment for the Silverstone outfit.