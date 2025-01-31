Adrian Newey Speaks About Shock Red Bull Exit - 'Wouldn't Be True To Myself If I Stayed'
Formula 1's legendary designer Adrian Newey has opened up on his shock Red Bull exit last year, revealing that he wouldn't be honest to himself if he continued working with the team. The 66-year-old aero guru also spoke about what led him to sign with Aston Martin, especially since he was contemplating retirement after his Red Bull stint.
Newey, who was Red Bull's chief technical officer, was highly instrumental in ensuring the team's dominance in the current ground effect era by designing cars that suited Max Verstappen. The team's success peaked during the 2023 season when it won 21 out of the 22 Grands Prix.
However, Red Bull saw several challenges during the 2024 season, beginning with team principal Christian Horner, who was under investigation for alleged inappropriate behavior, followed by reports of internal power struggles between Horner and senior advisor Helmut Marko. Newey's departure came soon after, dealing a major setback to the team. While the expert aerodynamicist hasn't revealed the reason for his Red Bull exit in detail, he did mention that he quit to remain true to himself. Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, Newey said:
"I think if you'd said to me 12 months ago, would I be leaving Red Bull and then now ultimately starting again, I'd have said 'No, you're crazy. But for various reasons, I felt I wouldn't be true to myself if I stayed at Red Bull.
"So the first difficult decision was exactly that: do I stay or not at Red Bull? So I obviously came to conclusion that, in being honest to myself, I couldn't."
Newey revealed that while he initially considered retirement, he ultimately realized that a life without work would bore him. This led him to remain open to new opportunities, especially since he still finds great enjoyment in his job. He added:
"Ultimately, the reality is, I've aspired to be a designer in motor racing from the age of 10 or so, and I've been lucky enough to achieve that. And of course, there's been the odd day where that I haven't enjoyed, but by and large I've enjoyed pretty much every day of my working life. And so I feel incredibly lucky to have had that position.
"I really came to conclusion that I actually did want to carry on working, that I'd get bored doing nothing. And so if I was going to work, then why not continue doing what I've always wanted to do and have enjoyed doing."
Newey confirmed his departure from Red Bull in May last year. By the end of the season, he secured a deal with Aston Martin as its managing technical partner and shareholder. He is set to begin his new role on March 3.