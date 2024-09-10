Adrian Newey Speaks Out On Confirmed Aston Martin Move
Esteemed Formula One designer Adrian Newey has committed to a long-term future with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, starting his role as Managing Technical Partner on March 1, 2025.
Adrian Newey was notably impressed by a private tour of the AMR Technology Campus in June, which played a crucial role in his decision to join the team. Newey sees Aston Martin as the perfect platform to leverage his profound expertise, especially with the upcoming 2026 technical rules reset. His focus will be on integrating Honda works power units, developing advanced fuels with Aramco, and utilizing the latest wind tunnel technology to optimize vehicle performance.
Newey is enthusiastic about the future prospects, stating in a press release from the team:
"I am thrilled to be joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved with.
"Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team. He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport. His commitment is demonstrated in the development of the new AMR Technology Campus and wind tunnel at Silverstone, which are not only state of the art but have a layout that creates a great environment to work in.
"Together with great partners like Honda and Aramco, they have all the key pieces of infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team and I am very much looking forward to helping reach that goal."
Lawrence Stroll also commented:
"This is huge news. Adrian is the best in the world at what he does – he is at the top of his game – and I am incredibly proud that he is joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. It's the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula One team capable of fighting for world championships.
"As soon as Adrian became available, we knew we had to make it happen. Our initial conversations confirmed that there was a shared desire to collaborate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"Adrian is a racer and one of the most competitive people I have ever met. When he saw what we have built at Silverstone – our incredible AMR Technology Campus, the talented group of people we have assembled and the latest wind tunnel in the sport – he quickly understood what we are trying to achieve. We mean business – and so does he.
"Adrian shares our hunger and ambition, he believes in this project, and he will help us write the next chapter in Aston Martin Aramco's Formula One story."