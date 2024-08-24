Alex Albon and Zhou Guanyu Handed Fines After Friday Practice
During the second free practice session of the Dutch Grand Prix, the stewards were kept busy late Friday afternoon. Two incidents occurred in the pit lane. The first incident involved Alex Albon and Lance Stroll, while the second occurred between Guanyu Zhou and Daniel Ricciardo.
Zhou and Albon were found to be at fault by race officials. Stake F1 and Williams must pay a €5,000 fine to the FIA. According to the stewards' both Zhou and Albon were sent out in an unsafe release. The teams are responsible for this occurrence and not the drivers.
Before coming down with the ruling, the stewards reviewed several key pieces of evidence. They talked to the drivers involved and team representatives while reviewing video footage and in-car video.
Zhou and Albo were released from the pit stop station and into the path of Ricciardo and Stroll respectively. Both drivers had to brake to avoid a collision the stewards explanation states.
Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions by the stewards. By Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary rules within the applicable time limits.
Williams Racing picked up another fine on Friday. Logan Sargeant was found to have exceeded the pitlane speed limit by 0.5km/h – the pitlane speed limit is set at 60km/h for this event, due to the narrow pitlane at the old-school Zandvoort circuit. The team was fined 100 euros for the mistake.
The 2024 Formula 1 season resumes on Sunday after a long summer break. Teams are looking forward to returning to Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix.
After a well-deserved summer break, the F1 paddock is now gearing up for the Dutch Grand Prix at the iconic Zandvoort circuit, set to take place this weekend.
Before the summer hiatus, Lewis Hamilton claimed victory at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium after his Mercedes teammate, George Russell, was disqualified for failing to meet the minimum weight limit with his W15, despite crossing the finish line first.
As we head into the Dutch Grand Prix, Max Verstappen leads the Drivers' Standings with a significant 78-point advantage over McLaren's Lando Norris, who sits in second place. The anticipation is building as Verstappen prepares to race on home soil.
Here's your complete guide to the Dutch Grand Prix weekend:
Saturday, 24 August
Practice 3:
Local Time: 11:30 - 12:30
London: 10:30 - 11:30
Los Angeles: 02:30 - 03:30
New York: 05:30 - 06:30
Tokyo: 18:30 - 19:30
Shanghai: 17:30 - 18:30
Qualifying:
Local Time: 15:00 - 16:00
London: 14:00 - 15:00
Los Angeles: 06:00 - 07:00
New York: 09:00 - 10:00
Tokyo: 22:00 - 23:00
Shanghai: 21:00 - 22:00
Sunday, 25 August
Grand Prix:
Local Time: 15:00
London: 14:00
Los Angeles: 06:00
New York: 09:00
Tokyo: 22:00
Shanghai: 21:00
How to Watch the Dutch Grand Prix from Home
For fans in the United States, ESPN will broadcast the Dutch Grand Prix with the Sky F1 feed, ensuring you won't miss any of the action. You can also stream the event on platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV.
In the UK, viewers can catch all the sessions live on Sky Sports F1 or stream through NowTV.
2024 F1 Driver Standings Ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix
Max Verstappen - 277 points
Lando Norris - 199 points
Charles Leclerc - 177 points
Oscar Piastri - 167 points
Carlos Sainz - 162 points
Lewis Hamilton - 150 points
Sergio Perez - 131 points
George Russell - 116 points
Fernando Alonso - 49 points
Lance Stroll - 24 points
Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
Oliver Bearman - 6 points
Pierre Gasly - 6 points
Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
Esteban Ocon - 5 points
Alex Albon - 4 points
Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Valtteri Bottas - 0 points