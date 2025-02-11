Alex Albon Reveals Insane 2025 Helmet with New Team Name
Alex Albon has just unveiled his new 2025 Formula 1 helmet, and it looks oh, so, good.
It's decked out with a deep purple-blue base and vibrant pink geometric accents which pretty striking alongside the blue visor. The design also features a number of sponsor logos, including MyProtein on the visor strip, Duracell and now their new title sponsor, Atlassian, on the sides and top. For a personal touch, there’s Thai script text that translates to 'Albon Racing' on the side.
Albon isn’t a stranger when it comes to brilliant-looking helmets. In 2024, he celebrated his 100th GP with a helmet mirroring his karting days, complete with the iconic Valentino Rossi’s 'The Doctor' symbol. His flair for memorable helmets continued throughout that season, including a special edition for the Las Vegas race. Now, 2025 begins with this design - something not too dissimilar from last year, but why alter perfection?
His helmet celebrates a new chapter for the Williams team. The Grove squad is excited about the new partnership with Atlassian as its title sponsor. Atlassian’s branding will feature prominently on the FW47 race car, blending elements from both the company's branding and Williams’ signature colors.
This follows the addition of former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz alongside Albon. Bringing experience from his time at the Scuderia, McLaren, and Toro Rosso, Sainz adds to a strong pool of talent.
The car itself, the FW47, will have a special unveiling at Silverstone with a one-off livery before the official 2025 race livery is revealed at the F1 season launch in London’s The O2 to celebrate the sport's 75th anniversary.
In discussing the partnership, Atlassian's CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes has shared perspectives that underscore this collaboration's potential.
“Formula 1 is the ultimate team sport,” he said. “It's where engineers, developers, commercial teams, pit crews, and countless others work together in real-time at incredible speeds to race for a podium finish. Atlassian shares Williams’ deep belief in the power of teamwork.
"We know that when great teams have the right tools and practices, they can achieve things that would be impossible alone. As one of the first global technology companies out of Australia, we understand what it's like to have passion, drive, and the belief that you're building something great.
"This team has been through a remarkable transformation, and I believe Atlassian Williams Racing has all the foundations for a renewed era of greatness.”
Team principal James Vowles added:
“I am delighted to welcome Atlassian into Formula 1 and our evolution into Atlassian Williams Racing.
“Attracting a title partnership of this size and significance is a momentous day in our team’s illustrious history and a major milestone in our comeback transformation.
“We are putting in place all the right ingredients to get this team back to the front of the grid, and in Atlassian we have a partner that through its technology and tools will help unleash our full potential by improving teamwork and collaboration right across the organisation.
“Our values and ambition align perfectly, and I’m excited about what we can achieve together.”