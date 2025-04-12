Alex Albon's Near-Miss Fine "Better than Carlos’ Poop" according to George Russell
Alex Albon had a close call on Friday when he almost took out Williams driver Luke Browning during the F2 driver's FP1 outing in Carlos Sainz's car.
It occurred while Albon was on a cool-down lap, making a sudden movement that forced Browning to evade.
Unbeknownst to Albon, the Thai driver received a €7,500 fine from the FIA for unnecessarily impeding another competitor in the media area during the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Albon was being interviewed by a reporter when Mercedes driver George Russell told him to talk about "crashing into your teammate, mate."
In an attempt to assert his dominance, Albon responded to Russell by saying, “Just gotta be the alpha dog. Show them who’s the boss. Gotta show them who’s number one.”
Russell then informed Albon about the fine he received for the incident, to which the Williams driver responded, “I’m not paying that, though! That wasn’t my fault!”
“So that’s better than Carlos’ poop!” Russell remarked, referencing a massive fine Carlos Sainz had to pay for missing the anthem before the Japanese Grand Prix.
At the end of the exchange between the two racing friends, Albon stated he would prefer to pay a fine for taking out a teammate rather than using the bathroom.
Russell agreed with Albon's premise, saying, "It's cheaper."
Regarding the incident itself, Albon said that it was definetely a miscommuncaiton that led to the near-miss.
"It most likely scared the rookie daylights out of him," Albon said.
"A little bit of a miscommunication. I didn't hear him coming on the radio."
"We were in the middle of very busy run plans, so was Luke, and one of those things, quite luckily. He did a good job to miss me, to be honest."
The FIA provided their reasoning for the penalty.
"The driver stated that he had no warning of the approach of Car 46 and that it was impossible to see its approach in his mirrors due to the speed of the approach and the angle of the car, and the presence of a third car (Car 34 Felipe Drugovich)," the Stewards explained in an FIA document.
"The team representative stated that the engineers responsible for monitoring the situation were 'both distracted' and failed to provide the necessary warning."
"In mitigation of penalty, the Stewards took into account the fact that Car 46 was on an out lap and not a push lap however the situation could have been quite serious in view of the high speed delta."
Even though Albon believes it was not his direct fault, he is likely to feel better than Sainz did when the Spaniard received his penalty for his stomach issues.