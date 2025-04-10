Alex Albon Shares Opinion on Automated DRS Debate Following Doohan Crash
Williams driver Alex Albon expressed his views on the potential implementation of an automated DRS system for future cars, a discussion sparked by Jack Doohan's severe crash at the Japanese Grand Prix.
During Free Practice 2, Jack Doohan crashed his Alpine into the wall at Turn 1, leaving the driver shaken by the impact.
Footage from the crash shows that Doohan's rear wing was open, indicating that DRS was activated while he was turning the car, which left excess speed responsible for the crash.
The DRS remaining open left many questioning whether a change was necessary for the driver's safety in the event of a DRS system failure.
George Russell stated after the crash that DRS should remain manual, as it is part of a driver's skill, while Carlos Sainz advocated for an automated system.
Albon himself gave his own take on the raging debate in the paddock.
"I see it as a skill, but also possibly an unnecessary risk. Take Japan for example, we complain about not much overtaking. We could easily add a DRS zone," Albon told reporters.
"I think the reason why we don't add DRS zones is because there are corners. Same as Silverstone."
"But then if we are already manually closing them anyway, like Formula 1 in China and Turn 1 in Suzuka, why not add them DRS zones anyway?"
"If we can add an automated system would it make FIA and Formula 1 more comfortable to add more DRS zones?"
"I know that's not always the most pure way of racing, but, for example, in Japan maybe the idea would be not to have it before 130 yards but actually have it out of Turn 11."
"That way, you're not getting this automatic overtake into Turn 1 if you had a double DRS zone after each other."
"I think that could be a consideration."
It remains unclear whether the crash was caused by driver error on Doohan's part, specifically related to not closing the DRS, or if there was a fault in the car's system.
Telemetry from the previous lap shows that Doohan did tap on the brake, though it did not close the DRS flap, leaving many to wonder why. Pressing the brake is one of several ways to close DRS, including lifting off the accelerator.
Doohan's teammate Pierre Gasly lifted off the accelerator and that successfully turned off DRS.
DRS is intended to be phased out, as a new "active-aero" system will be implemented for the 2026 regulations, which will only activate in specific zones.
For more F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.