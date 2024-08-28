Alex Albon Speaks Out After Surprising Logan Sargeant Exit
Williams Racing made a huge announcement on Tuesday as the F1 team parted ways with American driver Logan Sargeant. The exit from Williams comes days after a crash during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend. The American driver's teammate Alex Albon has since reacted to the news on Instagram.
"I know firsthand how brutal this sport can be & it's tough to see Logan leave this team mid-season, Albon said. "You gave it your all brother and it's been a pleasure being teammates with you. I know whatever you do next, you'll be awesome."
Sargeant failed to score a point this season and has only scored a single point in 36 races during the past season-and-a-half. Sargeant scored his best finish at the 2023 United States Grand Prix where he finished 10th.
"To replace a driver mid-season is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season," said Williams team principal James Vowles in a press release from the team.
Franco Colapinto will take over the seat at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza this weekend. The 21-year-old, a Williams Racing Driver Academy member, will become the 49th driver to race for the team.
Colapinto, sixth in the Formula 2 standings, took part in an FP1 session at Silverstone in July.
“We also believe in investing in our young drivers in the Williams Racing Driver Academy, and Franco is getting a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate what he is capable of across the final nine rounds of the season.
“This is undoubtedly incredibly tough on Logan, who has given his all throughout his time with Williams, and we want to thank him for all his hard work and positive attitude."
Colapinto says this is what dreams are made of.
"It is an honor to be making my Formula 1 debut with Williams - this is what dreams are made of. The team has such amazing history and a mission to get back to the front which I can't wait to be part of.
"Coming into F1 mid-season will be an enormous learning curve but I am up for the challenge, and I'm fully focused on working as hard as I can with Alex (Albon) and the team to make it a success."
It had already been confirmed that Sargeant, would be replaced by Carlos Sainz in 2025. The outgoing Ferrari driver announced his signing with Williams Racing in July.