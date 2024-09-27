Alpine 2026 Engine Staff Makes Final Appeal to Save F1 Project
Alpine's 2026 F1 power unit staff have issued a final appeal to preserve Renault's Formula 1 engine project, as the manufacturer faces a pivotal vote regarding its plans for the 2026 F1 season by 30th September.
Renault is considering closing its in-house Formula 1 power unit division at its Viry Chatillon factory, potentially transforming Alpine into a customer team under the 2026 engine regulations. Speculation points to the Enstone-based team possibly adopting Mercedes power units when the new rules take effect in less than two years in 2026.
In July, Renault staff at the Viry Chatillon and Enstone facilities were notified of a project evaluation that could see the engine division move away from its current F1 operations. This announcement sparked protests at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza and the team’s headquarters, as employees expressed their concerns over the potential shift.
The staff argued that halting the F1 program would significantly impact France’s technology sector. They claimed that the 2026 Viry engine project held much greater potential than it had been acknowledged for. Having dedicated years of effort to the development, the staff remains committed to keeping Alpine as a works team in Formula 1.
Alpine staff representatives confirmed that a delegation met with Renault CEO Luca de Meo on September 20th as a final effort to influence Renault's ruling about the Alpine F1 engine project. However, with a final decision approaching, employees cautioned that the expected result appeared to not be in their favor.
According to a report by Planetf1.com, the delegation reportedly presented a plan to de Meo, emphasizing a commitment to ensure the power unit's competitiveness on the track by 2026, along with a focus on achieving top-level sporting results.
The proposal also included a pledge to allow management to consider alternative strategies after testing the car in 2026, with an "assurance" of continuing the F1 project alongside other projects introduced by leadership last July.
In addition, the delegation delved into the technicalities and highlighted the forthcoming challenges F1 teams will face under the 2026 regulations, which will favor teams that effectively integrate their engine and chassis. Consequently, to remain competitive in Formula 1, teams are encouraged to produce both components in-house.
To support this argument, it referenced several strategic partnerships emerging in the new era, including those between Red Bull and Ford, Sauber and Audi, and Aston Martin and Honda. These alliances highlight the necessity of developing the engine and chassis under one roof, as well as the "technological independence" that such collaboration brings along.
Additionally, a "major development area" for manufacturers under the 2026 F1 regulations is optimizing the interaction between the electric motor, battery, and combustion engine. This further underscores the importance of in-house power unit production to ensure seamless synchronization of the various components. Ending its appeal, the delegation added:
“The finishing line is approaching and after the consultative vote on Monday 30 September, Alpine Racing France’s transformation plan could be implemented.
“The consequences of this abandonment would be numerous, including the loss of the attractiveness of the Viry-Chatillon site, the flight of skills and talent, and also the loss of a worldwide reputation and our French heritage.
“Our passion and determination are still intact, let’s preserve the DNA of our F1, support us.”