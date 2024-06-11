Alpine A290: The Electric Hot Hatch to Debut at Le Mans
Alpine is set to unveil its highly anticipated A290, the brand's first small electric sports car, on 13 June 2024, at 12:30 pm (Paris Time) at the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the Circuit de la Sarthe. This event marks a significant step for Alpine as it enters the electric vehicle market with a model that promises urban sportiness and performance.
The A290 debut at Le Mans underscores Alpine’s commitment to innovation in motorsport. Known for its storied history in sports cars and the almost-perfect A110, Alpine is now venturing into the electric vehicle segment, aiming to blend its performance heritage with modern electric technology.
Alpine CEO Philippe Krief and Design Director Antony Villain will lead the presentation of the A290. As the first model in Alpine’s new electric lineup, the A290 represents the brand’s vision for future electric sports cars, combining performance with sustainable mobility.
How to watch
For those interested in the launch, the event will be streamed live from Le Mans. To follow the unveiling, you can visit events.alpinecars.com on 13 June 2024, at 12:30 pm (Paris Time).
The A290 is the first in a series of 100% electric models planned by the French marque, signaling the brand’s broader ambitions for growth and innovation in the electric vehicle market. This launch is a key milestone as Alpine aims to expand its reach and redefine its offerings with electric mobility.
As the date approaches, the automotive world is keenly awaiting the reveal of the A290, a model that could set new standards in the electric hot hatch segment. Stay tuned for more updates as Alpine unveils its future in electric sports cars.