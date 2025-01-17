Alpine Announces Insane Long-Term Partnership With €870 Million Value Company
Alpine has partnered with BENETEAU, a legendary boatbuilder from France currently valued at €870 million. The partnership was unveiled at the Boot Düsseldorf international trade show.
Groupe Beneteau, established as the oldest production boatbuilder in France, is celebrated for its innovative and eco-friendly designs. The group, under its umbrella, includes famous brands like Jeanneau and Prestige.
For both Alpine and Groupe Beneteau, the partnership's common goals lie in leveraging each other's strengths to drive innovation and sustainability. BENETEAU has already made strides with initiatives like the "Let’s Go Beyond" plan, focusing on sustainable development, revenue growth, and eco-friendly innovations.
Eric LeVine, BENETEAU Motor Yachts Sales Director, noted in a press release from the team:
“We are thrilled to join forces with such an esteemed player in motorsport.
“This partnership reflects our shared dynamism and desire to challenge ourselves to discover new paths towards success. Alpine represents an obvious and logical partner.
"There are so many parallels with our brand, such as being a reference in manufacturing top-of-the-range products, our vision of a superior customer experience and our drive to exceed market expectations.”
Alpine F1 team principal Oliver Oakes also commented:
"We are hugely excited to partner with prestigious boatbuilder BENETEAU. Both BWT Alpine Formula One Team and BENETEAU are at the forefront of performance-based industries and, combining this experience, will be able to create a series of state-of-the-art projects."
Antonino Labate, VP Sales, Marketing & Customer Experience at Alpine, shared his thoughts too:
“We are delighted to announce Alpine's latest collaboration with French yachting giant BENETEAU. Over and above our passion and expertise in France, we share common ambitions in terms of product development, sustainable innovation and growth.
"This partnership is aimed at a wide range of activities that will enable us to bring together our respective audiences and gain greater visibility internationally."
This comes after the news that the Alpine F1 team has signed Franco Colapinto as a reserve and test driver ahead of the 2025 season, which kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16.
