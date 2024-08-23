Alpine Confirms 2025 Driver Line-Up With New Contract Announcement
Alpine has announced its line-up for the 2025 Formula 1 season, promoting Jack Doohan from reserve driver to a full-time race seat to drive alongside Pierre Gasly. This decision follows the news that Esteban Ocon will leave the team for Haas at the end of the year.
Initially, after Ocon's exit announcement, Alpine made a bid for Carlos Sainz to join forces with Pierre Gasly. However, Sainz's subsequent move to Williams prompted Alpine to turn inward, evaluating talent within their own ranks which included reserve driver Jack Doohan and World Endurance Championship driver Mick Schumacher. Ultimately, Doohan, a standout from the Alpine Academy, was chosen to advance.
Jack Doohan is the first graduate of Alpine’s academy to earn a full-time position on their main team. Reflecting on his promotion, Doohan shared his excitement, as quoted by Motorsport Week:
“I am so happy to secure promotion into a full-time race seat in 2025 with BWT Alpine F1 Team.
“I am very grateful for the trust and belief by the team’s senior management.
“There is so much work ahead to be prepared and ready and I will give my best in the meantime to absorb as much information and knowledge to be ready for the step up.
“It’s exceptionally satisfying to be the first graduate of the Alpine Academy to be in a race seat with the team and I’m extremely thankful to those who supported me along the way to make this a reality.
“It’s an exciting moment, a proud day for my family, and I look forward to taking it all in and pushing hard behind the scenes.”
Alpine's new Team Principal Oliver Oakes also commented:
”We are very excited to promote Jack into the race seat from next season and, in doing so, giving him the opportunity to showcase his skill and talent in Formula 1.
“Jack will become the first driver to graduate from the Alpine Academy into a race driver position with the team, so that is exceptionally pleasing for the team and its young driver pathway.
“Personally, I have worked with Jack back in 2019 and I am fully aware of his raw talent and potential.
“He is a very hard worker behind the scenes and his commitment is hugely valued by the entire team.
“Alongside Pierre, we have a well-balanced driver line-up with a good combination between youthful energy, experience, and pure speed.
“We look forward to working with both Jack and Pierre in order to keep developing the car and bring the team up the grid.”