Alpine Driver Receives Blow From Red Bull Senior Advisor Amid Reports Of 2025 Replacement
Alpine's new driver Jack Doohan has been targeted by Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko, who had set higher expectations for the rookie's debut Formula 1 race during the Abu Dhabi season finale last year.
Marko's comments come amid speculation that Doohan could be ousted if he fails to perform, especially after the team recently signed Franco Colapinto as a reserve and test driver.
Doohan will take Esteban Ocon's place at Alpine, joining Pierre Gasly for the 2025 F1 season. Although the Australian driver was originally set to make his debut this year, Alpine made a last-minute decision to have him race in the 2024 Abu Dhabi season finale.
This came after an agreement with Ocon, who stepped down early in exchange for Alpine's approval to participate in the post-season test with his new team, Haas.
Finishing the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 15th position, Doohan wasn't too excited about his performance but shared that he was happy about his first F1 race with Alpine.
Marko, who oversees Red Bull's junior program and selects potential talent from the junior ranks for Formula 1, has given a verdict about Doohan's performance. Speaking to F1-Insider, as quoted by Motosportweek, he said: “There should have been more.”
Colapinto, who served as a reserve driver for Williams last year and secured four points in the first five races, caught the attention of Briatore.
With no seat available for the Argentine in 2025, Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore signed him as Alpine's reserve driver. However, Briatore's interest in Colapinto could spell trouble for Doohan, whose performance will be under intense scrutiny this season.
This is particularly concerning after Briatore revealed that he wouldn't hesitate to drop a driver mid-season if performance targets aren't met. He told Le Parisien:
“The only thing we can be sure of is death!
“We’ll start the year with Pierre and Jack, I can guarantee that.
“After that, we’ll see as the season progresses.
“If there’s a driver who isn’t making progress, who isn’t bringing me results, I change him.
“You can’t be emotional in F1.”
Speaking about Colapinto after signing him, Briatore said:
“We are very pleased to come to an agreement with Williams Racing to sign Franco Colapinto.
“Clearly, Franco is among the best young talents in motorsport right now. It is fair to say his appearance on the Formula One grid last year caught many, me included, by surprise and his performances have been very impressive for a rookie driver.
“We have an eye on our future and his signing means we have a great pool of young drivers to call upon and work with in developing the team for future success.”