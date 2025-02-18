Alpine Drivers Break Silence Over New Haircuts at F175 Celebration
Alpine F1 drivers Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan have revealed the real reason for sporting shaved hairstyles after they were questioned by the media, including Sports Illustrated, at the F175 event in London.
The two drivers unveiled their new looks recently, which is a stark contrast to their appearance last year. Both drivers attracted plenty of curiosity as they sported a new look together, leading many to question if they were asked by Alpine to cut their hair for the upcoming season.
The 2025 season marks Doohan's first year with the Enstone outfit, as he replaces Esteban Ocon, who will race for Haas this year. Alpine also received a new team principal, Oliver Oakes, who will steer the team under the direction of executive advisor Flavio Briatore.
The changes at the managerial level have set the stage for new strategies and plans at Alpine. Briatore has expressed his long-term goal of transforming Alpine into a winning team, and as a result, the outfit has been undergoing significant internal changes.
One big change that parent company Renault announced last year was the scrapping of Alpine's 2026 power unit project. Instead, the French automaker opted to become a customer team and purchase their powertrains from Mercedes from next year, when the sport enters a new era of regulations.
2025 marks the 75th anniversary of Formula 1 and to mark the iconic milestone, the season will be launched at the F175 event at London's O2 Arena, where all ten teams, their drivers, and team principals, will be present to reveal their respective liveries.
Ahead of the livery unveil, the Alpine drivers were asked about their haircuts, and if they cut each other's hair in an attempt to look identical, or if the new look was part of a bet. However, it turns out that the drivers have chosen the new look for the sake of convenience. Doohan said:
"I think looking back when I was racing, let's say 2022, 2023 I had a shaved head, I would do it myself, so maybe in two weeks and at the start of the season, I was in Oz, so a lot warmer.
"I'm very ashamed that it came up very quickly, but I enjoy it easy doing it myself twenty minutes in there, happy days."
Gasly joked that the new look was to trouble the media. He added:
"Just to make you trouble. It saves me 15 minutes in the morning, happy days."