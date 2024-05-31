Alpine F1 News: Hopeful Esteban Ocon Replacement Optimistic For 2025 Seat
Jack Doohan, currently the reserve driver for Alpine, sees a substantial opportunity to join the team's 2025 lineup following his recent testing performance. This development comes amidst speculation over Esteban Ocon's future at Alpine due to incidents including a collision at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Currently established at Alpine’s Enstone base as a reserve driver, Doohan's potential promotion to a main seat in 2025 would be a significant shift within the team. This change is underscored by Alpine team principal Bruno Famin’s vague yet impactful comments on the "consequences" following Esteban Ocon’s collision at the iconic Monaco Grand Prix, a situation that paints a somewhat precarious future for the French driver at Alpine.
Having recently completed an intensive two-day test session driving Alpine's 2022 F1 car at Zandvoort, the Australian reserve driver displayed his readiness and determination to advance to racing full-time.
During an interview with Racing News 365, Doohan commented on his chances of securing a permanent F1 seat in 2025. He explained:
“I just want to make sure that I can get in the seat next year.
“I want to be in there with Alpine. I have objectives to do out of the car, in the car, whether that’s in the simulator or on the track, but also here testing.
“Making sure that I’m maximising, ticking all of the boxes. I feel that’s what I’m doing now. With the position that I’m in and what I’ve done, I feel I should be in with a good chance for a seat next year.
“We obviously chose the decision not to race this year, to prepare me more for F1.
“With the simulator, there’s also on-track testing so it will be a natural transition to continue on this path with Alpine and join as a full-time driver next year.”
Doohan continued:
“To be signed as an Alpine F1 driver for 2025 and beyond [is the dream].
“[I want to] join the team, continue to progress and continue to work forward with that new philosophy, moving forward with the team and getting to the place where we want to be.
“Alpine have dedicated a lot to me and gave me a great opportunity.
“I really want to have the chance to repay that and get to where we want to be.
“Not just driving in F1, but getting to where I know all that work ethic is going towards, which is hopefully being on the podium and winning races in the future.”
This comes with reports of Ocon being benched for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix following his controversial crash into teammate Pierre Gasly in Monaco. This would be the perfect opportunity for Doohan to prove himself for a seat in 2025.