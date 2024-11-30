Alpine F1 Team Signs New Driver for 2025
Alpine F1 Team has made a move for the 2025 season by signing Paul Aron, a promising talent currently excelling in the Formula 2 championship, as their reserve driver. Aron, a 20-year-old Estonian, has been making waves in his 2024 campaign.
This decision by Alpine highlights Aron’s growing reputation. As the current reserve driver, Jack Doohan prepares to transition into a race seat next year, Aron’s appointment aligns with Alpine's broader goal of integrating fresh talent into their Formula 1 framework.
Paul Aron has recently been competing in the Formula 2 championship as a rookie with Hitech Grand Prix, demonstrating impressive performances throughout the season. He has already secured four pole positions and reached the podium seven times, a feat that places him fourth in the F2 championship standings. His consistent performance and current form in Formula 2 have not gone unnoticed, with him set to start from the pole position in the upcoming Qatar race, leading ahead of the championship leader, Gabriel Bortoleto. This opportunity to join Alpine marks a big moment in Aron's career.
Previously associated with the Mercedes Junior Program, Aron’s transition to Alpine is a lucky move after being dropped from the program. This year, he has been competing independently, which makes his signing with Alpine even more noteworthy.
Flavio Briatore, Alpine's executive advisor, is confident in the young driver:
"We are very pleased to have Paul join BWT Alpine Formula One Team as our 2025 reserve driver. There is a generational shift in Formula 1 at the moment, as we see with many young drivers coming into the sport and making an impact. We believe Paul is one of the best talents and we look forward to developing him into an F1 driver," Briatore said.
Aron himself is enthusiastic about joining the team.
"It’s incredibly special to be joining BWT Alpine Formula One Team. It is clear that this is a great place to be for any young driver and I’m really pleased that Flavio and Oliver have given me this opportunity. Before 2025 and the hard work that will come with being the team’s reserve driver, I have a championship to focus on for the remainder of this year and I will be giving it my all to compete for the title. I’m looking forward to really beginning the work and continuing my career pathway in motorsport," Aron said.
Apart from the changes within their Formula 1 team, Alpine is also making significant strides in other motorsport leagues, retaining Mick Schumacher in their World Endurance Championship lineup. This comes after Schumacher left Mercedes as their reserve driver.
Alpine’s decision to bring Aron into their fold is not merely an individual career advancement but is indicative of a broader trend within F1. Teams are increasingly placing their bets on the next generation of drivers who bring fresh perspectives and renewed vigor to the sport. As the 2025 season approaches, all eyes will be on Aron and Alpine to see how this new partnership will unfold.