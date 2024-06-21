Alpine Opens Boutique Concept Store Ahead of Barcelona Grand Prix
Alpine is set to elevate its connection with fans through the launch of Atelier Alpine, an immersive experiential concept store. Debuting in the heart of Barcelona just as the city gears up for the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix, this inaugural venue marks the beginning of a significant expansion into major European cities.
The Atelier Alpine, nestled near Ramblas and Plaça de Catalunya at C/ de la Diputació, 303, is more than just a store. Spanning 300 to 600 square meters, it's a fusion of elegant design and innovative features, such as a bar area, a lounge with large screens, and a state-of-the-art sound system from Devialet. Here, patrons not only immerse in the brand’s storied heritage but can also personalize an Alpine vehicle in a vibrantly interactive environment.
Antonino Labate from Alpine emphasized the strategic placement of the store.
"The Atelier Alpine allows us to come into the city centers of European capitals to attract as many motorsport fans as possible," he explained. "We are extremely proud to open our first Atelier Alpine in Barcelona before rolling out the concept in Paris and London.
"Conceived as a place for entertainment and interaction, the Atelier Alpine is a hub for motorsport fans, enthusiasts, and customers who want to come and enjoy exhilarating experiences in a stylish location. They can enjoy watching the races on the big screen or try out new experiences, such as test-driving an A110 on a simulator.
"Our customers will also have the opportunity to configure their own Alpine with our Atelier customisation service."
Visitors to the Atelier Alpine will find a venue adorned with modern concrete and aluminium accents, echoing the brand's commitment to sustainability and strength. The interior is bathed in blue, Alpine's signature color, enhancing the aesthetic pleasure for visitors. Furthermore, the integration of a massive 5m-wide LED screen connected to a Phantom I speaker system from Devialet ensures every race watched becomes a multisensory experience.
The product lines at Atelier Alpine are equally prestigious, featuring clothing, specialized sneaker collections, and iconic vehicle models like the A110 and the newly introduced A290 electric hot hatch. Customers looking for a more personal touch can head to the semi-private personalization area to select custom colors, wheel designs, and upholstery, making their Alpine uniquely theirs.
With the Barcelona store slated to open on 21 June 2024, Alpine plans to quickly extend this innovative concept to Paris's Opéra region and London’s prestigious Mayfair district by the year's end. This strategic expansion aligns with the brand's goal to reach more fans by integrating into the vibrancy and culture of major European capitals.