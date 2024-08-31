Alpine Responds To Nico Rosberg's Bombshell Investment Claim
2016 F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg revealed on Sky Sports F1 that he had been offered a chance to purchase a stake in the Alpine F1 team. However, the French team has now released a statement to refute these claims.
As Rosberg was responding to a question from commentator David Croft regarding rumors about Alpine being for sale, Rosberg mentioned offhandedly:
“Oh, it’s in my email. I have a secondary opportunity in my email to buy part of Alpine.
“Yeah, I should have brought the details. I can do that tomorrow!”
This statement prompted a swift response from Alpine, seeking to dispel any confusion. A spokesman for the team promptly clarified, as quoted by Planet F1:
“This statement is incorrect and we would like to clarify that the team is not selling more shares.
“Beyond the 24 percent stake already sold to the Investor Group (Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, and Maximum Effort Investments) acquired in June 2023.
“The Investor Group includes a number of international athletes and sports investors, and the Investor Group is constantly looking out for potential new investors as part of their existing 24 percent stake in the team.
“We reiterate what top management have said previously, the team is categorically not for sale.”
Rosberg, known for his off-the-cuff remarks, further fueled the conversation when asked about his own intention to invest. Laughing, he said, “No! So even Alpine is highly profitable. Of course, that could all change…”
The Investor Group currently includes an eclectic mix of prominent figures from various fields such as Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, golfer Rory McIlroy, boxer Anthony Joshua, and footballers Trent Alexander-Arnold and Juan Mata.
Though Alpine was clear about not issuing new shares, they did not exclude the possibility that existing stakeholders might consider reselling their shares for profit.
Italian GP Qualifying Results
1. Lando Norris
2. Oscar Piastri
3. George Russell
4. Charles Leclerc
5. Carlos Sainz
6. Lewis Hamilton
7. Max Verstappen
8. Sergio Perez
9. Alex Albon
10. Nico Hulkenberg
11. Fernando Alonso
12. Daniel Ricciardo
13. Kevin Magnussen
14. Pierre Gasly
15. Esteban Ocon
16. Yuki Tsunoda
17. Lance Stroll
18. Franco Colapinto
19. Valtteri Bottas
20. Zhou Guanyu
2024 F1 Constructors' Championship: Current Standings
1. Red Bull- 434 points
2. McLaren - 404 points
3. Ferrari - 370 points
4. Mercedes - 276 points
5. Aston Martin - 74 points
6. RB - 34 points
7. Haas - 27 points
8. Alpine - 13 points
9. Williams - 4 points
10. Sauber - 0 points