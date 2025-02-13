Alpine Reveals Huge Energy and Fuel Partnership for 2025 Season
The BWT Alpine Formula One Team has announced a huge partnership with the Italian energy company Eni for the 2025 racing season. Eni, a strong name in energy, returns to Formula One as the Official Energy and Fuel Partner for the team, joining the Enstone team after a partnership with Benetton in 2000.
Eni is well-known for its extensive history in motorsport, having collaborated with various teams, including a partnership with Ferrari. Eni's Enilive brand further aligns with the ongoing Formula One transformation towards sustainable energy solutions, a commitment that the sport is embracing with its stringent future regulations. As part of their broader sustainability efforts, Eni and Alpine will begin testing bio-gasoline, an element central to F1's objectives for utilizing 100% sustainable fuels by 2030.
Renault Group, the parent company of Alpine, has a clearly defined strategy focusing on electrifying its road vehicle portfolio. By committing to electrify 90 percent of its offerings by 2030, Renault will be eager to use its F1 learnings to support this. Alpine, as Renault's premium sports car division and the name it races under in Formula 1, obviously plays a large role in this plan.
Historically, Renault has had a robust motorsport division, with involvement in the likes of Formula One and endurance racing where leading innovation in both hybrid technologies and sustainable energy sources are vital.
The A525 car will prominently feature Eni's branding as part of their partnership, and this branding will also be visible on the team's race overalls and helmets.
Flavio Briatore, who serves as an Executive Advisor for the team, spoke about Eni's return:
“It is with immense pride that we welcome Eni back to Formula One with BWT Alpine Formula One Team. Eni formed a great part of our history at this team and has also, in the past, been an important partner in Formula One.
"We share common goals and objectives, especially in regard to energy efficiency, sustainability, and future bio-gasoline products. To have them back on board at BWT Alpine Formula One Team is great and we look forward to doing many exciting things together in future both on and off the track.”
Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group added:
“The beauty of automotive is that it’s a team sport. This has never been more true, as we have to reinvent mobility. When it comes to developing innovative solutions, nothing can beat the combined expertise and skills of great companies.
"That’s why I’m so thrilled about this partnership we are striking with Eni, in F1 and also to explore new opportunities for shared and efficient mobility. Together, we have the potential to push boundaries."
“Today we have signed a significant agreement allowing Eni and Renault Group to combine the industrial standing and technological leadership that the two companies represent in their respective sectors with the aim of opening new paths of development in areas fundamental to sustainable transport. The introduction of bio-gasoline testing through BWT Alpine Formula One Team is equally important as it reflects F1’s continuous pursuit of absolute technological excellence in engine development and performance,” said Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni.
The partnership will officially unveil its new team and car branding at the F175 Launch Event in London on February 18, 2025. This event will not only spotlight the new A525 car but also show off the team's driver lineup, Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan.
