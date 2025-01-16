Alpine's '€20 Million' Franco Colapinto Payout Revealed Amid Sergio Perez Sponsor Claims
The Alpine F1 Team has secured Argentine talent Franco Colapinto from Williams for the upcoming 2025 season as a reserve and test driver.
The team's reported payment to Williams for this transfer was a substantial €20 million for a five-year contract.
Colapinto had previously made a name for himself by stepping in for Logan Sargeant at Williams, where he delivered impressive performances, which clearly caught Alpine's eye.
The Argentinian driver's arrival at Alpine not only aims to enhance the team's on-track performance but also seems to be a strategic move to capture a significant share of the Latin American market.
Given the interest shown by prominent figures such as Carlos Slim, President of Escuderia Telmex, this move could open up new sponsorship opportunities for Alpine. Slim has revealed he is open to collaborating with Colapinto. Slim commented to ESPN, as quoted by Planet F1 above:
“We have been with many drivers many times.
“We were with Bruno Senna, we were with Pietro Fittipaldi and we were with the two Mexican drivers, with Checo and with Esteban [Gutierez].
“If there was an opportunity to talk about something with Franco, it would not be anything related to Checo.
“We always seek to support Latin American drivers, Franco is doing very well.”
In a parallel development, Alpine is eyeing sponsorships that have historically supported Sergio Perez, especially since his recent release from Red Bull after the 2024 season.
These sponsorships could provide Alpine a huge boost while solidifying Colapinto’s position within the team. Despite this shift, Perez retains ties with sponsors like Telmex.
Colapinto's signing with Alpine has added pressure to rookie driver Jack Doohan. Although his first season in a full-time seat has not begun yet, the pressure is already mounting on the Australian driver to perform.
Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore has hinted that Doohan will need to meet performance targets to retain his seat and could even be replaced mid-season. Briatore previously explained to the media:
“The only thing we can be sure of is death!
“We’ll start the year with Pierre and Jack, I can guarantee that. After that, we’ll see as the season progresses.
“I have to get the team in the right condition to get results and the driver is the one who has to conclude the work of nearly 1,000 people behind him. Everyone works for just two people.
“If there’s a driver who isn’t making progress, who isn’t bringing me results, I change him. You can’t be emotional in F1.”
