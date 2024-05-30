Alpine Seeks Controversial Figure as 'Special Advisor' in Hunt for Performance
Alpine is reportedly courting Flavio Briatore, the former Renault team principal, in a bold move to improve their Formula 1 team's competitiveness. According to credible sources from Corriere della Sera and L'Equipe, Renault CEO Luca de Meo has approached Briatore to potentially fill a pivotal "special adviser" role within the team.
The potential reappointment of Flavio Briatore carries significant implications. Briatore, who led Fernando Alonso and the Renault team to World Championships in 2005 and 2006, left the sport under controversial circumstances due to the 'Crashgate' scandal in 2008. His return could signify a major directional shift for Alpine, which has struggled with internal stability and performance issues, notably finishing sixth in last year’s constructors' standings and currently sat in ninth, only ahead of Sauber. Briatore’s expertise and historical success could inject much-needed vigor into the team.
Alpine has experienced notable turbulence within its ranks, highlighted by the departure of team principal Otmar Szafnauer and several key technical directors over the last few years. This upheaval has coincided with challenges in developing their 2024 car. In a role akin to that of Helmut Marko at Red Bull, Briatore would be expected to provide experienced oversight and strategic direction, potentially stabilizing and steering Alpine back toward the front of the grid.
While no direct statements from the team are available regarding Briatore's anticipated role, it's plausible that his reputation precedes him, stirring a mix of anticipation and concern within the team. The ongoing redesign of Alpine’s technical department and the developmental hurdles faced by the team underscore the areas where Briatore's input could prove crucial.
Alpine has said the following, quoted by Motorsport.com:
"As a team, we are in frequent contact with a number of industry experts in pursuit of improving overall performance.
"We consider all relevant inputs and, when appropriate, seek advice from people with experience and previous success. We cannot comment on any individual matters."
Looking ahead, Alpine faces the delicate task of integrating Briatore, should this rumor be true, while managing the potential fallout from his controversial past after the famous 'Crashgate' scandal where Nelson Piquet Jr. was instructed to crash to benefit his teammate, Fernando Alonso, during the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix. Briatore was banned from the paddock until 2010.
With further rumors of Alpine looking for a buyer, the stability of the team is certainly in question, although none of these rumors have been confirmed to be true.