Alpine Slammed In Cadillac F1 Warning From Jacques Villeneuve Ahead Of 2026 Entry
Cadillac's venture into Formula 1 racing has drawn much attention as the brand prepares to join the grid as the 11th team in 2026. Former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has shared some advice to the American team, claiming that if it follows Alpine's approach it will be "worthless."
Cadillac's entry into Formula 1 didn't happen overnight. Initially led by Michael Andretti and Andretti Global, the team aimed to join the sport in collaboration with General Motors, under the Cadillac branding. After receiving approval from the FIA in OCtober 2023, the team faced a major setback when Formula One Management rejected the bid in January 2024. Despite this, the team pushed forward with its plans and opened a new UK-based UK in Silverstone.
Later in 2024, Michael Andretti announced that he would be stepping down as Andretti Global CEO and his partner Dan Towriss, who leads TWG Global, would take his position. It seems as though Andretti stepping back re-opened the door for the F1 entry as the Cadillac F1 team was later approved in principal for an debut in 2026.
1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has since offered advice to the new team, stating, as quoted by Planet F1:
“It’s important General Motors establish themselves properly.
“If they do it the way Alpine was doing it, then it will be worthless.
“If they do it the way that Mercedes and Ferrari have been doing it, then that is very different and definitely worthwhile. It depends on what their approach is.”
Although General Motors aims to produce the power units for the team in 2028, the team has signed a deal with Ferrari power units from 2026. Ferrari commented in a statement, as previously reported by Sports Illustrated:
"Ferrari N.V. today announces a multi-year agreement starting from 2026 with Andretti Formula Racing LLC, regarding the supply of power unit and gearbox to the racing team led by TWG Global and General Motors, subject to Andretti Formula Racing LLC receiving written confirmation from the FIA – F1 that its entry to the 2026 FIA Formula One Championship has been accepted and approved."
Graeme Lowdon, who has been appointed as the team principal for the Cadillac F1 team, also commented on the new partnership, stating:
“I’m truly honored to be appointed as the Team Principal of this exciting new team and I would like to thank everyone involved for placing their trust in me,” said Lowdon.
“I believe that Formula 1 is the greatest team sport in the world, and teams are all about people. This is a team with a real love for, and desire to go, racing, and we have the experience and expertise to do just that. Racing is at the very heart of everything that we do.
“This is what I want to see in a team, and I really want to be part of it. I don’t underestimate the task ahead and I have the utmost respect for the competition. I look forward to the challenge of racing. In the meantime, our work continues at pace.”