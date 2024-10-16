Andrea Kimi Antonelli Makes Bold Lewis Hamilton Statement Ahead Of 2025 Rookie Debut
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes’ 2025 driver and Lewis Hamilton’s successor, has revealed that his driving style closely mirrors that of the seven-time world champion. The 18-year-old F2 driver has been gaining valuable insights into Mercedes' operations as he prepares for his upcoming Formula 1 debut next season.
After Hamilton announced his Ferrari move in February, Mercedes took a little more than half a year to announce Antonelli as its next driver alongside George Russell for 2025. During the Italian Grand Prix, where his appointment was announced, Antonelli showcased impressive pace in Russell's W15 F1 car. However, a few minutes into the FP1 session, he spun the car at high speed and crashed into the barriers.
While Mercedes clarified that it remains prepared to put up with the rookie errors next season, team principal Toto Wolff recently acknowledged that Antonelli won't be able to replace the Formula 1 experience possessed by Hamilton.
Antonelli shared that Hamilton had kindly taken the time to speak with him during the Singapore GP weekend, as he observed how a world champion communicates with his engineers. The future Mercedes driver also mentioned spotting something in the data that gave him a boost of confidence. Speaking at the Festival dello Sport in Trento, Antonelli said:
“I didn’t expect that, he’s very nice and talks to me a lot, and looking at the data, his driving style seems similar to mine.
“I was in Singapore and listening to him talk to the engineers – I learned a lot.”
Antonelli admitted that, as someone who tends to stay quiet, he'll need to get accustomed to the two-way communication with his engineers next season. He also mentioned that he will soon receive a home setup of the F1 steering wheel to familiarize himself with the intricate procedures of operating a Formula 1 car. This will allow him to practice until he can operate the buttons without looking, ahead of his debut in the premier class. He added:
“What I will have to get used to is hearing all the engineers on headphones, because I am one who talks very little.
“But if they talk it is to give useful information, I will have to learn the procedures well, if you touch a wrong button it is a mess.
“I will be getting a steering wheel seat at home soon to learn the starts and the various procedures.
“Also because you have to know where each button is without having to look.”