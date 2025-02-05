Andrea Kimi Antonelli Opens Up On Mindset Ahead Of Rookie F1 2025 Season
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who replaces Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, has opened up on his debut season in Formula 1, revealing his realistic mindset for the start of a new chapter in his racing career. The former F2 driver was confirmed as Mercedes' next driver during the Italian Grand Prix weekend last year. With big shoes to fill, Kimi Antonelli acknowledged the pressure and responsibility that lie ahead of him.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed in 2024 that he had long wanted to bring the Italian driver on board, and Hamilton's departure allowed him to fulfill that desire immediately. Considering Kimi Antonelli's crash during his free practice run in Monza last year, Wolff acknowledged that in his first year, mistakes are inevitable, and the team will need to give the rookie driver some time to adapt to F1 machinery.
Despite his desire to win races, Kimi Antonelli understands the challenge ahead of him and admitted the need to remain focused and learn as much as he can in his first year in the premier class of motorsport. Addressing the media at the Autosport Awards, he said:
“My mindset is going to be the one of going [to Australia] and try to win, but at the same time, you have to be realistic.
“I'm racing against the other 19 best drivers in the world, so it is not going to be easy, but I am just focused on the work I have to do, trying to do the best job possible, learn as much as possible and see where we end up.”
He added:
“I'm just focusing on the day-by-day, on the preparation I have to do with the team, and with [Bonnington].
“It is going well and I'm really looking forward to the first race.”
The 18-year-old driver then revealed that he doesn't see himself as the seven-time world champion's replacement, but understands the responsibility that comes along with racing for a team such as Mercedes. He said:
“First of all, we'll see in the first race how I feel, also speed-wise and how I adapt as well, but of course, it is a big seat.
“But I don't feel like the replacement of Lewis, I just feel like the next Mercedes driver, but it is a big responsibility because I am racing for Mercedes.
“It is a great opportunity and I'll try to make the best out of it.”
Speaking of Hamilton, Kimi Antonelli explained how the former Mercedes driver has always been very nice to him and how he inspired him to make the most of his time in the sport. He said:
“He’s been really, really nice to me. You know, he’s been just telling me to enjoy and, of course, to do my best and not worry about the rest.”
He added:
“Also, apparently he wrote a nice message in the truck, of Mercedes truck, in the driver room.
“So I’m really looking forward to read it. And I think it was extremely kind from him. And I still, to be honest, can’t believe I’m going to be sharing the grid with him next year.”