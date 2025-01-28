Andrea Kimi Antonelli Shares Huge Personal Achievement Ahead Of Rookie F1 Season
Andrea Kimi Antonelli has shared that he has secured his standard driving license. This accomplishment comes shortly after he was granted his Formula 1 super license and ahead of his upcoming rookie F1 season with Mercedes.
Antonelli’s ability to secure his super license before his regular driving permit is quite unusual. This was made possible because the FIA offered him special dispensation, allowing him to bypass the age requirements that typically restrict super licenses to those over 18 years old.
The rules initially changed after Max Verstappen's early entry into F1, which prompted modifications including the age increase to 18 for acquiring a super license. In 2024, these regulations were adjusted to where extraordinary young talents like Antonelli could obtain the license at 17 through special permissions, even without a standard driving license.
Antonelli's entry into Formula 1 has been nothing short of impressive. As a prodigy nurtured under the Mercedes Junior Team since 2019, Antonelli has quickly ascended through the ranks of junior categories. His career includes victories like the Italian F4 Championship and the ADAC F4 Championship in 2022, followed by the Formula Regional European Championship in 2023.
Antonelli's debut stint with the Mercedes team came with its ups and downs. On his eighteenth birthday, he debuted during the first practice session at Monza, but the session ended unceremoniously after a crash at Parabolica, right in front of his home crowd.
Despite the mishap, Mercedes confirmed Antonelli’s spot for the 2025 season when he will drive alongside British driver George Russell.
Speaking about Antonelli's upcoming debut, Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff explained:
“We want to prepare Andrea for 2026.
“If you expect him [Antonelli] to be on pole position in Melbourne, win the race and immediately compete for the championship, then the risk is high because that won't happen.
“If we take into account that he is only 18-years-old, very talented, but needs to grow and make mistakes first, the risk is less.
“We see 2025 as a year of transition and we want to prepare him for 2026, when everything will restart again for everyone.”
