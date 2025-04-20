Andrea Stella Believes Lewis Hamilton Denied Lando Norris a Podium Finish
McLaren secured yet another race victory, marking their fourth win in the first five races, although the team narrowly missed a double podium finish.
Lando Norris began the race in P10 after crashing out of Q3 due to losing control of the car's rear, leaving his team with a significant repair job.
Since he started out of position, he managed an extraordinary drive to make up a total of six places and finish in P4, only being denied a podium by Charles Leclerc's strong race pace.
Hamilton posed the biggest challenge to Norris as he worked his way up,leading to an exciting on-track battle that continued for several laps and ultimately cost Lando a significant amount of time.
"That was a bit of a problem," McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella told the media after the race.
"It's a matter of one or two seconds, then having lost the time with Lewis."
"Obviously Lewis, you know, he knows very well how to race so it took a couple of attempts to realize that he [Lando] needed to overtake Lewis in corner one."
"That was, ultimately I think, as you say, impactful for Lando's chances of winning the podium, but you know, I think there will be many ifs here and there."
"I think the biggest if is testerday with a good qualifying, what we could have done today, but this [the race] is in our hands. This is under our control."
"We just have to be head down, feet on the ground, and improve."
While Lando will be lamenting his missed opportunity to capture a race win, the team overall managed to increase their constructors' lead to 77 points, and now its top two drivers are leading the Drivers' Championship as well.
Lewis Hamilton finished the race in the same position where he started, as he only found his pace during the final laps and was unable to catch up to the Mercedes cars ahead of him.
Hamilton struggled during his early stint on the hard tire and had to manage for most of the race. However, his defense against Lando helped his teammate Charles Leclerc secure the team's first podium of the season.
