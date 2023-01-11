Andretti Thanks Capital Investor For Being The "Backbone" Of Move Into F1 Grid

Andretti Autosport CEO, Michael Andretti, has thanked his investor to help them get to where they are today in their journey to the F1 grid.

The American company made the announcement last week that they have partnered up with Cadillac to have more of a chance in achieving their goal of competing in Formula 1.

Andretti spoke to motoring journalist Bruce Martin for an interview with Forbes, and explained that "it wouldn't be happening" without the capital investment from Project 1001 which is owned by Dan Towriss. Andretti explained:

“Without them, it wouldn’t be happening. They are the backbone of the whole thing. It’s been a fun project with them because they are great people. We’ve really enjoyed each other’s company working through this and getting to this point. “I’m very lucky to be in this position. It’s been a dream.”

The semi-retired race driver also explained the long journey they have been on to get this close to getting onto the F1 grid, saying that getting support from the FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, gelt like a huge step forward for them.

“We’ve been working on this for quite a while, but when the President of the FIA Mohammad Ben Sulayem issued his tweet supporting our effort, that is when we decided to make the announcement. "Once they make an expression of interest, then we are in competition with other teams, and we are on our way because that means we will do an extra team. We were very, very excited when we saw that. It all came together very nicely.

Although they are keen to join for the 2025 season, it seems much more likely that they would come in for the 2026 season if they are successful, which is when Audi are joining the grid. Andretti are also not the only team which is interesting in joining, Asian team Panthera are also keen saying that "Asia And Africa Are The Next Big Market"