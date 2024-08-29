Angry Renault F1 Employees Set To Launch Protests At Italian GP And Factory Strikes
Renault, Alpine's parent company, decided to abandon its Formula 1 engine development and production at its Viry-Châtillon factory, including its 2026 engine project, which has led to protests from employees who were a part of the project. The major decision will see Alpine become a customer team in the premier class of motorsport.
Renault's decision to exit Formula 1 as an engine manufacturer, led by CEO Luca de Meo, will leave the grid with one less power unit supplier. Rising development costs prompted a feasibility review, ultimately leading the company to opt for purchasing engines from existing suppliers like Mercedes or Ferrari- an option that is yet to be finalized.
Factory employees were upset by the decision from Renault, viewing it as a disregard for the years of hard work and passion invested in their engines. They reported that the 2026 power unit was showing promising results in development, making the abrupt halt even more shocking. While they were assured of being transferred to other departments that offer similar scope, challenge, and exposure, the ground reality looks different.
The Social and Economic Council (CSE) expressed strong dissatisfaction with the lack of response to its repeated internal demands. With the planned strike potentially being ratified on September 30, employee representatives have initiated actions to make their voices heard, accusing management of being "deaf to any dialogue."
Posted below is BBC F1 correspondent Andrew Benson's update on X about the planned protest and strike.
A planned protest, as reported by fr.motorsport.com, will take place on Friday during the free practice sessions at Monza. Alpine Racing employees plan to deliver a clear but non-aggressive message advocating for the continuation of a French engine in F1. The CSE said, "Everyone will be wearing a white T-shirt with the Alpine logo, the #ViryOnTrack message and a black armband." It was also made clear that the protest won't hinder track operations during the Italian Grand Prix weekend.
In sync with the protest, there will also be a large number of employees from the factory who will go on strike to express their dissatisfaction and grievances in a "respectful but determined atmosphere." The aim will be to gain the visibility and support of the locals and elected officials.
Renault's Alpine F1 project is undergoing a complete overhaul at present, the initiative is being driven by new executive advisor Flavio Briatore, who clarified that the decision to abandon the engine program was made by CEO Luca de Meo before his involvement. He has, however, been instrumental in the hiring of Hitech GP director Oliver Oakes, as Alpine's new team principal. His hiring marks him as the sport's second-youngest team principal.