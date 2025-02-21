Aston Martin Announce Launch Date For Overhauled AMR25 F1 Car
Aston Martin has announced that it will officially launch its 2025 F1 car, the AMR25, on Sunday, 23 February 2025, at 5 PM GMT. This unveiling follows the team's recent livery reveal at the F1 75 season launch event last Sunday, where all teams gathered at London's O2 Arena to unveil their 2025 designs and celebrate Formula 1’s 75th anniversary.
2025 is a year of high importance for Aston Martin as it welcomes legendary F1 aero guru Adrian Newey on March 3. Newey is renowned for designing Red Bull's dominant ground-effect cars, including the 2023 RB19, which helped secure an unprecedented 21 wins in 22 races. Meanwhile, Aston Martin is also working to finalize its state-of-the-art Silverstone facility, which is expected to play a key role in improving the team's performance.
Newey's arrival is expected to help Aston Martin come out of its performance slump, as the outfit failed to secure even a single podium finish last year while its drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll complained about lack of pace and handling problems. However, it remains to be seen if Newey will contribute to the AMR25 or direct all his focus on the 2026 car, the year when F1 enters into a new era of regulations.
Aston Martin CEO and team principal Andy Cowell revealed at the event that the AMR25's aerodynamic package has been revamped entirely to boost performance. This seems like the team's final major push to regain competitiveness before the anticipated grid reset next year. He said:
“I think we’ve got a reasonable understanding of last year’s car and what we’ve worked on through the winter is to try and create a car that is more stable through a corner, and is more predictable to drive through the race.
“We feel that that will reward us well with regard to race performance, because as well as several areas where we could see that there were improvements to make, we’ve worked on that as well through the winter.
“So the aerodynamic package of the car is close to 100 percent new, a huge amount of effort put in at the campus by everyone.
“The aero release points were later than we’ve ever done before with a car. That’s thanks to the investment that’s been put into the campus and the capability of the operations team, in particular, but also the design group.
“Both those groups have enabled the aero development team to spend several more weekends in the wind tunnel and I’m looking forward to seeing that on track and seeing the on-track results correlate with the measurements that are done on campus.”