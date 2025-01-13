Aston Martin Announces Driver Contract Extension Ahead Of 2025 Season
Aston Martin has announced a contract extension for its test and reserve driver Felipe Drugovich for a third consecutive season in 2025. He has been a part of the team's driver development program since 2022, the same year he won the Formula 2 championship.
In terms of his full-time racing commitment, Drugovich is set to compete in the 2025 IMSA SportsCar Championship for Whelen Cadillac.
As a result, he is expected to shuffle his reserve driver duties with Aston Martin's other test and reserve driver, Stoffel Vandoorne.
Speaking on his contract extension with the Silverstone outfit, the 24-year-old driver said in a statement:
“I’m obviously really pleased to be staying with Aston Martin Aramco for a third full season as Test & Reserve Driver.
“There’s a lot of momentum at this team, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together. The incredible new facilities at the AMRTC, including the brand-new simulator, demonstrate the ambition here, and I’m committed to being a part of Aston Martin Aramco’s long-term success.
“As always, I want to thank the team for their ongoing support.”
Former Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack, who recently took over the role of chief trackside officer, added:
“Felipe has been a vital member of our team since joining, and we are very pleased to continue working with him into 2025 – he is a real asset.
“His contributions behind the scenes, particularly in the simulator and during test sessions, have been invaluable, and he does not put a foot wrong behind the wheel.
“Felipe’s dedication and feedback have played a crucial role in our progress, and we are confident he will continue to make a significant impact as part of our team.
“We wish him the best of luck at the upcoming 24 Hours of Daytona.”
Krack's move to another role within the team is part of an internal restructuring aimed at making Aston Martin a championship-winning outfit. The team's CEO Andy Cowell, took on the role of team principal and will head the team through his dual leadership. He said in a statement:
"I have spent the last three months understanding and assessing our performance, and I've been incredibly impressed by the dedication, commitment and hard work of this team.
"With the completion of the AMR Technology Campus and our transition in 2026 to a full works team, alongside our strategic partners Honda and Aramco, we are on a journey to becoming a Championship-winning team.
"These organisational changes are a natural evolution of the multi-year plans that we have scheduled to make and I'm incredibly excited about the future."