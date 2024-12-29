Aston Martin Chief Hints At Fernando Alonso Exit Fears Amid Severe Performance Slump
Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has addressed Fernando Alonso's frustrations over the team's AMR24 F1 car, which suffered a significant performance slump this season. Krack revealed his determination to prevent a repeat situation in the two-time world champion's career that could force him to leave the team due to an uncompetitive car. Krack acknowledged that the team must act on its assurances to the two-time world champion "to try and minimize the fallout."
Aston Martin saw an impressive start to the 2023 season with frequent podium finishes, but as the second half of the season approached, the team fell back in the pecking order. By 2024, the team's performance declined even further, as the AMR24 F1 car lacked the pace needed to secure top-five finishes for its drivers.
Alonso's best Grand Prix finish this season was fifth in Saudi Arabia, but in later races, he struggled to score points. Krack is determined to avoid a repeat of Alonso's past experiences, where the Spaniard parted ways with teams like McLaren, Ferrari, and Alpine due to uncompetitive cars. Krack is committed to ensuring Aston Martin provides Alonso with the performance he needs to contend at the front.
Throughout 2024, Alonso repeatedly voiced concerns about his struggles with the car, noting that the efforts to improve it had not yielded significant results. Krack sympathized with the 43-year-old and stressed the need for immediate action from the team. He told RacingNews365:
"The only recipe is a quick car, a competitive car, and we have seen the best from him in 2023.
"Then, there is this extra that the driver will deliver, because when you have a car that is not competitive, it is difficult for everyone, and it is most difficult for the drivers.
"To be honest with you, I feel for him because they are the ones exposed, especially a double world champion with so many years fighting for victories and now fighting for seventh is a great result.
"That must be very tough, and I hope we do not go into the same situation as earlier [in his career], but it is down to us.
"Most of the reassurances Lawrence has offered are by what we are building, what we have constructed and who we have recruited is the biggest reassurance Fernando has.
"Reassurance is frankly something that doesn't work anymore because we have promised over the last 18 months improvements that we have not managed to deliver.
"You have to accept the degree of suspicion, of scepticism from the driver which is normal. It now needs to be actions more than words."
Krack acknowledged Alonso's frustration, often shown through radio outbursts during races, noting that it’s natural for a driver to complain when frequently overtaken. Urging his team to prevent a similar situation in the future, the Aston Martin chief added:
"He has been a fantastic team player so far, and yes there are occasional comments and frustrations which we must understand.
"Like when he gets passed by drivers who are certainly not at his level, that is something difficult for a driver.
"If it happens once or twice, you probably can accept it, but if it happens 50 times in sessions, in sprints, in qualifying, frustration can build.
"That is something we need to be transparent about and honest with each other over to try and minimise the fallout."