Aston Martin Chief Reveals 'Legal' Worries With Adrian Newey Discussions
Following Aston Martin's signing of renowned car designer Adrian Newey as managing technical partner, team chief Mike Krack has opened up on the legalities of holding discussions with him prior to his March 2025 start date.
Newey's departure from Red Bull, where his car designs contributed significantly to the team's competitive edge, spurred on countless rumors of where he might turn to next before it was finally confirmed that he would be moving to the Silverstone-based squad. The overlap period, until Newey officially transitions in 2025, demands a considered approach from Aston Martin to prevent any breach of protocols.
Krack commented on if he is able to contact Newey prior to his joining, as quoted by Racing News 365:
“I don't know. I need to check with our legal department.
“I think I'm allowed to talk when we had the presentation, we were exchanging politeness.
“I think you need to be very careful with these things.
“We do not want to get into legal [issues] going forward. That would would just not feel right.”
Newey commented about his new signing at the time of the announcement:
"I am thrilled to be joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence brings to everything he is involved with.
"Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team. He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport. His commitment is demonstrated in the development of the new AMR Technology Campus and wind tunnel at Silverstone, which are not only state of the art but have a layout that creates a great environment to work in.
"Together with great partners like Honda and Aramco, they have all the key pieces of infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team and I am very much looking forward to helping reach that goal."
Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll also commented:
"This is huge news. Adrian is the best in the world at what he does – he is at the top of his game – and I am incredibly proud that he is joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. It's the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula One team capable of fighting for world championships.
"As soon as Adrian became available, we knew we had to make it happen. Our initial conversations confirmed that there was a shared desire to collaborate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"Adrian is a racer and one of the most competitive people I have ever met. When he saw what we have built at Silverstone – our incredible AMR Technology Campus, the talented group of people we have assembled and the latest wind tunnel in the sport – he quickly understood what we are trying to achieve. We mean business – and so does he.
"Adrian shares our hunger and ambition, he believes in this project, and he will help us write the next chapter in Aston Martin Aramco's Formula One story."