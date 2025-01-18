Aston Martin Confirms Another Huge Signing Ahead Of 2025 F1 Season
Aston Martin has confirmed another impressive addition to their team ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season by bringing in Gary Gannon as a senior race engineer.
Gannon's career in Formula 1 began with the Marussia team in 2011, where he worked for three years before transitioning to Haas. At Haas, he gained invaluable experience working alongside drivers such as Romain Grosjean, Mick Schumacher, and Nico Hulkenberg.
Prior to his F1 career, Gannon was involved with Honda for ten years as a performance development engineer, contributing to projects in CART and the American Le Mans Series. However, it's still undecided whether Gannon will be working with Fernando Alonso or Lance Stroll in his new role at Aston Martin.
The Silverstone-based squad is making huge moves to bolster their technical team for the 2025 season. Notably, Adrian Newey will soon join the team as managing technical partner and shareholder shortly before the Australian Grand Prix in March 2025.
Newey's impressive track record includes contributing to over 200 race wins along with 26 Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles, mostly while at Red Bull. Additionally, Enrico Cardile, who formerly served as Ferrari's technical director, has been brought in as Chief Technical Officer to further strengthen the team.
The team is also undergoing leadership changes, with Andy Cowell stepping into the role of team principal. Cowell, previously the Group CEO of Aston Martin, earned his reputation for the impressive work on Mercedes' V6-hybrid engines beginning in 2014.
Meanwhile, Mike Krack, Aston Martin's former team principal, will continue with the team in a newly created role as Chief Trackside Officer.
Opening up on the future expectations of the team, Cowell recently commented, as previously reported by F1 on SI:
“There is no lack of effort throughout the team.
“We definitely won the World Championship for the most updates in 2024, but those updates didn’t deliver the lap time – and what everybody wants in this business is to deliver lap time.
“That’s not to say we must get it right every time. I’ve seen statistics that show that in true research and development environments, a 20% success rate is high.
“If we can get a 20% success rate then that’s good, but the difference is that this needs to happen at the AMR Technology Campus and not at the track.”
He added:
“We need to make sure that all our tools and processes at the Technology Campus are working well enough to ensure that whenever we take an update to the circuit, we are at least 90% certain that it’s going to work on the track and meet our expectations.
“It’s not easy to achieve, but it’s what we need to be aiming for. We’ve got very powerful CFD tools and the most advanced wind tunnel in the sport coming online.
“They are only simulations, there will always be the risk of data not quite matching up with what we find on the circuit, but our simulations can give us a robust steer and I’m confident we can get to the point where we’re right 90% of the time.
“That’s the level that world championship-winning teams are operating at so that needs to be our aim at a minimum.”