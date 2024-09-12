Aston Martin Confirms 'Door Is Open' For Max Verstappen Following Adrian Newey's Appointment
After Aston Martin announced former Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey's appointment on September 10, team principal Mike Krack revealed that the door was open for Max Verstappen to join the Silverstone outfit.
Newey will take on the role of managing technical partner starting in March 2025. The high-profile signing with Lawrence Stroll's team dominated headlines following the September 10th press conference. Additionally, Newey is reported to have acquired shares in the team, making him a co-owner of the organization.
Krack's admission about Verstappen follows rumors of his talks with Aston Martin, with the outfit attempting to secure the three-time world champion in a bid to elevate the team's position. Speaking about Newey's hiring, Krack told the media ahead of the Azerbaijan GP:
“I think it will make a difference for everyone, starting with the staff. I think when you manage to appoint Adrian Newey it is proof that the project is credible, that Lawrence’s whole vision is not just words, but it is real action, that we can rely on as a team. We are no longer the underdogs that we used to be in the past.
"It's a team that has to be confident that it can do it. But also, you have a completely different approach with partners, and the same for racing drivers. So I think it opens up a lot of doors for the future."
When Krack was asked if Verstappen would be welcome at Aston Martin following Newey's hiring, he answered:
"The door for Max Verstappen is always open, for all teams."
A report by Autosprint states that Aston Martin is now setting its sights on Verstappen for the 2026 season and beyond. Stroll is already reported to be in talks with the Dutchman, who claimed 19 wins in the 22 Grands Prix during the 2023 season.
Multiple factors could prompt Verstappen to consider a move ahead of Formula 1's new regulations in 2026. One key reason could be Newey, the mastermind behind Red Bull's dominant title-winning car in the current ground effect era since 2022. Additionally, Honda's planned switch from supplying Red Bull to Aston Martin in 2026 could also play a crucial role in influencing Verstappen's decision.
Red Bull plans to rely on its in-house Red Bull Powertrains for the 2026 Power unit being developed in collaboration with Ford. However, Verstappen may have concerns about driving a car powered by an engine supplier without an established track record in Formula 1. Moreover, a series of high-profile exits from the team and ongoing handling problems with the RB20 that remain unresolved could impact his decision to stay.