Aston Martin F1 Opens Up On Reason Behind Exit Of Technical Director
Aston Martin announced a huge management change earlier in the year, with the departure of their Technical Director, Dan Fallows. Although Fallows will be stepping down from his current role, he will remain within the Aston Martin group. The underlying reason attributed to his exit is the team's recent lack of competitive results, according to Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack.
Dan Fallows began in time in F1 back in 2002 when he joined Jaguar Racing as a senior aerodynamicist. After Ford decided to exit F1, he moved on to work for the Italian chassis manufacturer, Dallara. Fallows made a return to the Milton Keynes outfit, which had become Red Bull Racing, in 2006. His career at Red Bull saw a steady rise, ultimately leading to the position of Head of Aerodynamics by 2014. During his tenure there, the team experienced huge successes, winning four World Drivers' Championships and four World Constructors' Championships between 2010 and 2013. In April 2022, Fallows took on the role of technical director at Aston Martin.
The exit of Fallows from the role of technical director has opened up the opportunity for the Silverstone-based squad to sign former Red Bull chief technical officer and aerodynamics legend Adrian Newey. He is set to join the team in March 2025.
Krack has spoken about the reasons behind Fallows's departure, noting the importance of results and performance in the world of professional sports. He explained to the media:
"The only thing that matters is the result and the performance at the end. And if the performance is not there, there is change. That is, I think, normal in our business. This is not different in any professional sport. If the performance doesn't come, then the team decides to make changes. And this is the case."
Despite the team's recent challenges, drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have maintained a positive demeanor. Krack revealed his appreciation for their professionalism, saying:
"Well, I think, you know, hats off to both our drivers. They have not accepted, but they're challenging us internally, but externally they are excellent team players, and this is of great help, obviously, because if the difficulties are taken to the outside, it gets much more difficult.
"So they have really conducted themselves remarkably well. It's frustrating for them as well. We came from a good start in ‘23 and since it has not really progressed. And they have the microphone in front of them each time they get out of the car and are being confronted with negative questions, which is normal.
"And when you have adrenaline and these kind of things, it's very difficult to stay positive, which they have done. So, yeah, credit to them."
